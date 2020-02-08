2021 Volvo V90 Cross Country prototype comes with limited camouflage

Volvo has not yet tested its updated S90 and V90 family as our spy photographers discovered this slightly camouflaged V90 cross-country prototype and tried to pretend there was nothing else.

There are changes to the design, don’t make mistakes. However, they are hidden by black tape. When the veils come loose, we expect different lighting units at the front and rear, redesigned bumpers and maybe even new wheels.

We saw the new taillights in action on a V90 prototype back in December and the LED signature is more modern than that of the CC model, which still has its old taillights.

Improvements can also be expected inside, as Volvo is likely to install a new infotainment system with Android operating system, Google Assistant, and many other benefits – including wireless updates.

The Swedish automaker is also likely to revise its driver assistance systems (including urban safety and containment of oncoming lanes). Also keep in mind that as of this year, no new Volvo model will exceed 180 km / h in terms of top speed.

When it comes to the drives, diesel and petrol engines withstand the entire product range and all work with all-wheel drive. However, it remains to be seen whether Volvo will attribute a plug-in hybrid powertrain to the Cross Country – so far this has not been the case.

As soon as the revised V90 CC lands in the exhibition rooms, the Audi A6 Allroad 2020 and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain will be used. At the Geneva Motor Show next month, Volvo could present the entire updated 90s series.

