2021 Tar Heels Commit Launches Top SEC Program Offering

UNC Football’s 2021 recruitment engagement has received an offer from a top program in the nation. But what does that mean for the tar heels?

Mack Brown and his North Carolina coaching staff will complete their 2020 top 20 recruitment class by signing their final pledge on the National Signing Day in February.

It is the first recruitment class that Brown has completed for the second time since returning as coach for the Tar Heels. The head coach and his staff did a great job on the recruitment path, particularly in the state of North Carolina.

At the end of class 2020, the focus is on class 2021, in which the tar heels currently have three dedicated recruits. The first player to sign up for the class was Dontavius ​​Nash, a four-star candidate from Gastonia, North Carolina.

Nash promised his verbal commitment to North Carolina on June 15 and made this verbal to the Tar Heels early on. But while Nash is committed to the UNC, other programs are becoming aware, including the defending champion.

On Tuesday morning, Nash went to Twitter to announce that he had received an offer from LSU:

Nash has now posted a total of 20 job offers, but this last one could be important for UNC opportunities. The nice thing about this situation is that other top programs become aware of Nash’s game and recognize his talent.

Nash is currently active in North Carolina and there is no reason to fear that he will give up his commitments for now.

