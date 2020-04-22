2021 prospect Angelo Brizzi gets a big boost

Angelo Brizzi made significant improvements to the season in his younger years, and as a result he started to hear about high school.

2021 three-star prospect Angelo Brizzi has just begun to attract interest in major programs. Brizzi has taken the top five awards in the last two and a half years to three in his arrival from the majors, including Villanova, California and Georgetown. California was the last to offer on April 17th.

(EMBED) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nqSLu5RBlks (/ embed)

The Warrenton (VA) native has had a strong season as they have made significant improvements in the writing and shooting and playing games of their time. Brizzi averaged 20.3 points, 6.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 steals, and 3.2 steals while leading Highland High School to a 28-3 record as well as appearing in the VISSA semifinals D-II where the Hawks fell to Norfolk Collegiate 75 -71. It shot 47% from the field, 35% from beyond the arc, and 75% from the free-throw line but also produced double.

The 6-3 guard described himself to Jacob Polacheck of ZAGSBLOG as “a point scoring guard who can shoot it with deep exploration and capture.” He also said he plays hard, is willing to do the little things and is a great passer. Brizzi has also commented on what he needs to improve this offseason.

In total, Brizzi claims 23 offers and attracts many other programs, including Iowa, Marquette, Maryland, Northwestern, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. He said Villanova, Georgetown, Yale, Dartmouth, and Old Dominion were the most connected schools. Brizzi added that although he regularly heard from Davidson and Belmont, he was not offered those schools.

According to Fred Hodge in The Fauquier Times, Brizzi was invited to visit La Salle and Drexel this past summer, and UNC invited him to visit Chapel Hill. Additionally, they have accepted an invitation to watch Louisville play Virginia, and Northwestern Maryland in the 2018-19 season.

Brizzi said he is still planning his services and what he will hear at school. He plans to make a decision at the time of fall, but that may change depending on the outcome of the coronavirus infection.

“I’m going to see how this virus works, but the plan is to use the summer to find out who’s interested and then start postponing it to make a decision by the end of my senior year. I hope this is still a tactic. That is the purpose now. We hope they can get rid of it all. We have to look, but that can change in the long run. ”

So, what does he want in school?

Next: Top 2020 from each state

“It’s a good baseball culture and the schools used in the program,” Brizzi said. “Strong grades and good relationships only with the coaching staff, the campus, and those around them.”