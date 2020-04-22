2021 Mercedes Maybach S-Class has shown a new leap with a giant screen adjustment

Developed for 2021 Mercedes S-Class Soldiers, and this time we look into the Maybach long wheelbase version.

The interior of any new flagship luxury car at this point is almost bound to feature a pair of displays, and the next-generation S-Class offers a rather giant center infotainment screen with portrait orientation. The rest of the dash remains under the hood, but we see this center screen fold into the center console, and once again look at the new Mercedes steering wheel and the large instrument cluster.

The Mayabakh version of the Mercedes S-Class will sit at the top of the food chain, it has a larger wheelbase and a number of visual differences to distinguish it from the regular S-Classes. These differences will include a minimum of redesigned bumpers, many temple doors, two-tone paint options, and a shiny front grille similar to the Maybach GLS.

Of course, the main difference will be inside, where the S-Class Maybach is expected to offer the best, exclusive materials and finishes combined with ridiculous levels of comfort and luxury combined with all the technological overloads required. As ever, the Maybach business end can be found in the rear passenger compartment, more like the inside of a jet plane and less like a car.

It is planned that the next generation of Mercedes S-Class will also offer the most up-to-date driver assistance campaigns to date, including a 3-tier automated vehicle control feature. It is clear that the operation of the system is subject to local laws.

In addition, the Maybach S-Class is reported to retain its V12 engine, despite the general tendency for car makers to kill anything from more than eight cylinders.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class 2021 V12 is expected to be an updated version of the current engine for more silky smooth horsepower and fewer emissions, which probably means pairing it with a soft-hybrid system.

The last time we heard that Mercedes plans to open a new S-Class by the end of the year, with a Maybach variant to follow in early 2021.

