2021 Kia Picanto gets a makeover to smooth out some of its wrinkles

Kia’s smallest product, city car Picanto, is slated for mid-cycle refresh three years after third generation production begins.

The small tailgate was recently spied on in the cold, and for what is essentially a simple facelift, the prototype wore thick camouflage.

Test: the 2019 Kia Picanto GT range is a bit charming

Most of the body panels were hidden under envelopes, but we expect the end product to bring the usual updates consisting of redesigned front and rear bumpers. From the spy photos, we see that there are new rear light graphics while the headlights also seem to be overhauled. New exterior colors and perhaps different alloy wheels should complement the exterior styling.

The interior of the Picanto 2021 has been partially covered, suggesting that the Korean automaker will make some changes to the dashboard. If there is one thing that could be improved, it is the infotainment system. We also expect the cabin to bring new padding and trim.

As it is expected to remain on sale for at least two to three years, the revamped Picanto could receive some modifications to improve fuel economy and reduce carbon dioxide emissions. The outgoing iteration contains three small petrol engines in different outputs, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic transmission. Some say that the Picanto could be transformed into an electric vehicle, but this is planned for the fourth generation.

Photo credit: S. Baldauf / SB-Medien for CarScoops