2021 Kia K5 (Optima) is reportedly not coming to Europe "thanks to" SUV & # 39; s

The all-new Kia K5 from 2021, known as the Optima in North America and Europe, will be sold in fewer markets than its predecessor.

Although nothing is official yet, The Korean Car Blog reports that European customers will miss the medium-sized sedan. In an interview he gave to the website, Kia Motors Europe CEO Emilio Herrera said that the Korean car manufacturer will not bring the all-new Optima to Europe.

"We currently have no plans to launch the new Optima / K5 in Europe," Herrera told the website without further elaboration. This is not long after Kia has quietly removed the Optima from the UK market without saying anything about a successor.

It is not hard to guess why Kia would make such a decision in a market where SUV sales increase enormously each year and the market share of large sedans is only a fraction of what it was ten years ago.

According to data from JATO Dynamics, medium-sized cars represented only 6.2 percent of all registrations in the European Union in the first 10 months of this year. For comparison, SUVs surpass EU registrations in the same period with a 40.1 percent share.

Let us also remember that the Kia Optima is a relative newcomer to the European medium-sized sedan market, which is dominated by models such as the VW Passat, Skoda Superb, Opel / Vauxhall Insignia and Ford Mondeo.

For European consumers who are still buying medium-sized sedans and wagons, missing the all-new 2021 Kia K5 / Optima is clearly bad news. That's because the fifth generation Optima promises a huge improvement in all areas, including design.

Note: Korean spec 2021 Kia K5 shown

