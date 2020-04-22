2021 Hyundai Kona N begins to lose Camo, looks more like a hot hatch than a crossover

The Hyundai N division will dip its toes into the hot crossover segment of the Kona N, which is reportedly due this summer.

The latest test machine partially shed a thick coat of camouflage, replacing it with a wrap all over the body, revealing more front and back ends. The Kona N-specific body model will help stand out from the conventional suspension, thanks to a pair of aggressive bumpers, a larger roof spoiler, dual exhaust pipes and a slightly modified grille.

The prototype seen here rides on black alloys, with a V-spoke and a red brake caliper. It’s also a bit closer to the ground than the rest of the Kona lineup, as it has the necessary suspension mounting, which, along with rumors that all-wheel-drive, will help attack angles with a bit more fun.

Review: The 2019 Hyundai Kona Elite is a crossover you can really want

Power comes from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine from the i30 N and Veloster N, where it develops as a standard 246-hp package. and 271 hp

It is expected that higher performance will be achieved for the Kona N, as well as the recently revealed eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and those who prefer to shift gears will be able to order it with a six-speed manual transmission. gearbox.

Inside, the Kona N will get a few sports touches, getting new graphics for the infotainment system and dashboard, special upholstery and a pair of sports seats hugging the front of the body.

As mentioned above, the model is supposed to debut this summer, in July, though while nothing is official or surprising, Hyundai said it did not comment on the assumptions when asked about the announcement date.

Photo Credits: CarPix | C. Baldaff / SB-Medien for CarScoops