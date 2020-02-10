2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E comes to Europe before North America

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is one of the most fascinating new cars that the American brand has launched on the market in recent years.

Thanks to the Mach-E-Club, we can share new details about the all-electric Mustang. When a member of the forum recently attended the Chicago Auto Show, it had the opportunity to speak to Jason Mase, who oversees the Ford Electrification Marketing Strategy.

One intriguing thing that Mase revealed is that the Mustang Mach-E will first end up in the hands of European customers arriving in the United States. Mase said that “countries like Norway will come first”. Given the demand for electric vehicles in countries like Norway, this is not a big surprise.

Fortunately, those who ordered a Mustang Mach-E in the U.S. don’t have to wait long for delivery. The first models are expected to arrive in the last quarter of the year. These include First Edition models as well as equipment variants Premium, Select and California Route 1.

The only variant that will not arrive before the end of this year is the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, which has an improved drive train with 459 hp (465 hp) and 830 Nm (612 lb-ft) of torque and 98.8 kWh Battery pack. The Mustang Mach-E GT will be available in stores in spring 2021.

Ford says the range-top version of its electric crossover will reach 96 km / h in the middle of the three-second range and travel approximately 378 km on a full charge. At the end of last year, according to Ford, around 30 percent of customers opted for the GT.