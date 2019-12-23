2021 Ford Focus RS planned for mild hybrid engine and electric rear engine

Loading...

The Ford Focus RS has returned to forbidden fruit in North America, but Europeans face a treat.

Car Magazine says the redesigned 2021 model will receive a significant performance improvement because it will use a hybridized powertrain and a trick four-wheel drive.

Starting under the hood, the publication says that we can expect a trusted 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine. There is still no word about the power, but the previous model had 345 hp (257 kW / 350 PS). This allowed the hot hatch to reach a rocket of 0-62 mph (0-100 km / h) in 4.7 seconds before it reached a top speed of 165 mph (266 km / h).

While the engine is scheduled to be transferred, the Focus RS is said to be equipped with a mild hybrid system with a 48-volt starter generator. Reportedly, it provides an electric boost that could cause the car to have a combined power output of around 400 HP (298 kW / 406 HP).

Speaking of electricity, it is rumored that the model has taken over an ETwinster engine from GKN. Little is known about it, but the engine gives the Focus RS four-wheel drive and dynamic handling thanks to torque vectoring.

In terms of styling, we can expect that the Focus RS is even more extreme than the Focus ST. Although we have not yet seen prototypes, we can expect a more aggressive front bumper and a revised grille. The model can also be equipped with a prominent diffuser, a sporty dual exhaust system and lightweight alloy wheels.

The upgrades must take place in the cabin and it would not surprise us to find Recaro sports seats and a flat-bottomed steering wheel. We can also expect special decorations and many RS insignia.

Note: Ford Focus ST shown