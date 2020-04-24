2021 ESV Cadillac Escalade more than ever, priced at $ 80,490

Shortly after the details of the 2021 Cadillac Escalade are leaked online, the first official data and the only Esvalade ESV photo were released.

As with the previous iteration, the new Escalade ESV is an extended wheelbase version. That means he’s big. Really big. In fact, the ESV 2021 Escalade has 227 inches (5,766 mm) compared to 211.9 inches (5,382 mm) for the standard model, and has a 134.1 inch (3,407 mm) wheelbase of 120.9 inches (3,071 mm) ) with regular wheelbase regular model.

Also Read: 2021 Cadillac Escalade Prices Reported to Leak, Starting From $ 76195

Car and Driver reports that the new Escalade ESV also has 18.1 percent more cargo behind the front row than the previous generation, with a lift capacity currently sitting at 126.6 cubic feet (3,584 liters), well above 109 , 1 cubic feet (3089 liters) of the standard 2021 Escalade wheelbase.

Two engine options are available. The first is a 6.2-liter V8 that produces 420hp. and 423 lb-ft (623 Nm) of torque, but if customers wish, they will be able to choose the new Duramax 3-liter turbo-diesel 3-liter built-in six with no extra charge – estimated at 277 bhp. and 623 lb-ft (623 Nm). Both engines are linked to a 10-speed automatic transmission. There are models with rear and all-wheel drive.

Overall, the Escalade ESV is appreciated, as it starts at $ 80,490 for the rear-wheel-drive luxury model, compared to the starting price of the standard model $ 76,195. The ESV range reaches $ 92,890 for the all-wheel-drive Sport model. It seems that the ESV cannot be equipped with the Premium Luxury and Platinum Packaging finishes, as in the regular model.