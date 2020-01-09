2021 Dacia Sandero to rewrite value-for-money regulations

Loading...

The first generation of Dacia Sandero went into production in 2007 and was stopped in 2012. Its successor is almost 8 years old, although it was refreshed mid-cycle in 2016, but the time is approaching for the Romanian manufacturer to launch the new third-generation Sandero.

The low-budget sedan has been spied on since last year, but the heavy cover-up and plastic coating have not yet disappeared.

Read: Renault Europe Exec declares that Dacia will electrify its range in 2-3 years

However, it could look like the new Duster at the front, with a grille and headlights of similar style, the Sandero Stepway having to present similar design elements to the exterior. It’s almost impossible to say whether the SUV will serve as inspiration for the rear of the Sandero.

Look aside, the revolution will take place under the skin, because the car should finally abandon the old B0 platform in favor of Renault’s CMF-B. The latter underpins the fifth-generation Clio, the second-generation Captur and the all-new Nissan Juke, and will significantly improve handling and safety.

It is also compatible with a wide variety of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance engines, and although it is too early to know which ones will be used, it is likely that small petrol and diesel will continue, with 90 and 95 PS (89 -94 hp / 66-70 kW), respectively. A novelty could represent the addition of the 1.3-liter petrol unit, developed jointly with Daimler and shared with a bunch of Renault and Mercedes-Benz cars, in the 130 PS variant (128 hp / 96 kW).

A hybrid powertrain is also the subject of rumors and the architecture supports electrification, so who knows, it may be the Sandero that will spark the green revolution for Dacia.

Photo credit: CarPix for CarScoops