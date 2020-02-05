2021 Cupra Formentor wants to become a cheaper Porsche Macan

After its spy debut in December, the upcoming Cupra Formentor was sighted again, this time during some cold weather tests near the Arctic Circle.

The Formentor is expected to be Cupra’s first standalone model since the SEAT division separated when it launches in 2021. The new crossover coupe was presented last year with a concept close to series production.

The final production version appears to be almost identical to the concept, with most of the body details retained. These include the rear side panels, the broad shoulder line and the aggressive rear window rake. The front section is similar to the latest SEAT models such as the new Leon, but will have a more impressive bumper with larger air intakes.

The cabin receives a dashboard similar to the Leon with acute angles, a digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch infotainment system with the latest natural voice control function and of course Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Various color and equipment options, along with a flat-bottomed steering wheel and a pair of sports seats, add a little more swing.

The engine range includes at least two options: a turbocharged 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine with around 300 hp and the latest plug-in hybrid 1.4-liter TSI petrol engine with a total output of 242 hp and a range of around 50 miles km]. These two powertrain options, both accompanied by an automatic dual clutch transmission, are also expected to be available in the new Cupra Leon hatchback.

The 2021 Cupra Formentor will also have an adaptive chassis and a limited slip differential. The chassis is tuned to offer an exciting drive that meets the demands of the brand.

Photo credits: CarPix, S. Baldauf / SB-Medien for CarScoops