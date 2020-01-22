2021 Corvette Z06 spied on with a howling engine, is this the new V8 flat crank?

A heavily camouflaged Chevrolet C8 Corvette prototype was recently filmed across the mountains near San Diego and could be fitted with the road version of the 5.5-liter flatbed V8 engine of the C8.R.

This clip, filmed by Facebook user Jim Lill and shared online with the C8 group Corvette Owners (And Friends) on Facebook, shows the Corvette accelerating in a right turn with impressive speed and emitting an engine note radically different from any Corvette before her. In fact, the prototype looks more like a Ferrari than a sports car born in the United States.

It is not only the engine that is presented. As the engineer behind the wheel of the prototype enters the corner, the car’s dual-clutch transmission quickly shifts to lower gear before shifting to higher gear when the car exits the corner. It is likely that the car has a modified version of the Tremec eight-clutch double-clutch transmission from the current Corvette Stingray.

In order for the Corvette C8.R to run on its 5.5-liter V8 flat-crank engine, Chevrolet must build at least 300 copies of this engine for a street car. If this engine enters the new Z06, as many believe, then it is inevitable that more than 300 units will be built.

The specs for the road engine remain unclear although we know that the C8.R’s powertrain delivers 500 hp and 480 lb-ft (650 Nm), roughly on par with the 6.2-liter V8 from the legal Stingray. We expect the Chevrolet engine to adjust the 5.5 liters for on-road use so that it delivers closer to 600 hp.

Posted by Jim Lill on Monday January 20, 2020