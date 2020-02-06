2021 Cadillac Escalade: 38-inch display, better self-driving

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade becomes General Motors’ leading technology platform. The wow factor feature launched this week in Los Angeles and New York is a 38-inch OLED display in front of the driver. The large SUV also has a number of standard or available driver assistance and safety functions, in particular the second generation of Super Cruise, level 2 autonomous driving, with which the car is located precisely on the road, since Cadillac has a Lidar card of 200,000 miles in the US and Canada autobahns.

The Escalade will also implement augmented reality in the form of a front-facing camera that inserts the road-ahead view into the instrument panel and then places the turning instructions at the turning point. Expect the Escalade 2021 later in 2020. It is a few centimeters longer than the outgoing Cadillac. We expect prices to start at $ 75,000.

The Escalade has been sold since late 1998. This will be the fifth generation. It’s no secret that the GMC Yukon / Yukon Denali and the Chevrolet Silverado share a chassis with the Escalade. Given that Denali itself is a high-end GM sub-brand, the Escalade receives plenty of luxury and technology treatments to a) justify its higher positioning and pricing compared to Yukon / Suburban, and b) an aspiring Lincoln and keep competitive plus at bay. Size navigator.

First Cadillac enlarged the Escalade 2021. The wheelbase is 4.9 inches longer (4.1 on the stretched Escalade ESV). The 2021 Escalade is 211 inches long (up to 7.1 inches); The Escalade ESV is 226.9 inches long (up to 2.1 inches). They are 81 cm wide and 76.6 cm tall. That’s big. The grille honks particularly large. All of this offers very comfortable seating in the second and third rows. Part of the comfort in the third row results from the change to an independent rear wheel suspension, which enables a lower level.

We need to explain a little about the 38.3-inch “total display area” OLED display that LG supplies, which are actually three panels that LG has matched to color fidelity. According to Craig Zinser, head of Cadillac’s infotainment department, it’s OLED, it’s curved (light), and Cadillac requires panels to last 15 years. (Early OLEDs had a limited lifespan.) There are really three separate components:

A 7.2-inch (diagonal) touch panel on the left is called the driver information center.

A 14.2-inch instrument cluster (main instrument panel), which is located in a frame in front of the other two displays.

A 16.9-inch infotainment panel in the center stack with standard onboard navigation.

The OLEDs are so bright that no hoods or shadows are required over the panels. The OLED panel segment above the center stack can be manipulated by touching or using a control wheel. When your hand approaches the screen, the symbols line up in a grid. Otherwise, they are in a circle that can be used by the control wheel. The shape corresponds to the rotation of the wheel.

Infotainment is from AKG, a Harman sub-brand that is appearing for the first time as an automotive offering. The basic audio system consists of 19 AKG speakers and an enclosed subwoofer. The audio upgrade option for big boys offers space for up to 36 speakers and lets the passenger adjust their own volume. Wireless charging and seven USB sockets are standard.

Cadillac will use augmented reality for some audio warnings. When the car approaches a curve, the voice announcement comes from this side of the speaker array and the volume of the announcement increases.

The standard engine is a 6.2-liter V8 with 420 hp and 17 “Dynamic Fuel Management” patterns, with which the cylinders can be closed when they are not needed. Cadillac will optionally offer a 3.0-liter V6 diesel with 277 hp and 460 pound-feet of torque and, according to Cadillac, meet all emissions regulations. It is good to see that someone still has confidence in diesel. Both will use 10-speed automatic transmissions. MPG numbers are not yet available.

Standard comfort and safety features include haptic feedback through a vibrating safety alarm seat instead of beeps, emergency braking and automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection front and rear and a lane departure warning system as it moves at low speeds.

Other driver assistants are not offered in the entry-level Escalade with the designation Luxury, but are included as standard in the four equipment lines mentioned above: Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross-Traffic-Alarm, lane departure warning above the lane change alarm and a rear camera mirror embedded in the inner optical mirror.

Additional functions are optional on the two center panels Premium Luxury and Sport and are available as standard on the Platinum Luxury and Platinum Sport models: Super Cruise, improved automatic emergency braking, automatic reverse braking and automatic fastening of the seat belt (after buckling up). Night Vision is optional on the top four lines.

Super Cruise is an improved level 2 for self-drivers, ie the lane centers and accelerates the vehicle in front. Unlike other L2 vehicles, LIDAR reference maps of major U.S. highways are used so the car knows exactly where it is. (There is no lidar on Cadillacs.) The 2021 Super Cruise also performs automatic lane changes after the driver has activated the turn signal to show his intention.

The range of driver assistants is solid for high-end models. However, it is somewhat unusual for a premium vehicle to have blind spot detection and adaptive cruise control (if not Super Cruise) not standard on all five trim levels. GM recently announced it would migrate Super Cruise to 20 vehicles outside of the Cadillac brand.

The Escalade is available with all-wheel drive, air suspension, adaptive shock absorbers (Magnetic Ride Control) and a premium trailer package that includes multiple rear view camera views (one apparently lets the driver see through the trailer).

The Escalade’s LA intro featured an appearance by Oscar winner Spike Lee. The event took place just a few days before the Oscar ceremony. But in 2013 it was the NYC unveiling that brought news for itself. The special guests at the unveiling were the New York businessman and author Donald Trump and his wife Melania. The event took place in an exhibition space on 18th Street in Manhattan.

Trump had partnered with Cadillac in the 1980s to produce a bespoke sedan with a fax machine and a paper shredder. Fifty Trump Edition limousines were planned and two were built.

