2021 Audi RS3 Sportback: New mega hatch with probably up to 444 hp

Audi Sport is further developing the new generation of the RS3 Sportback with the compact hatchback for the most powerful model in the segment: the Mercedes-AMG A45 S.

The test car advanced by our spy photographers still has a thick layer of camouflage that is even attached to the rear side windows, but some changes are still more than obvious.

See also: Stock Audi RS3 sedan is faster than a Lambo Gallardo. Wait what?

At the front, the next generation of the RS3 has a new light signature in addition to the newly designed bumper with new side air intakes and a new grille. The roof line is only slightly arched at the back so that it does not go up, and at the rear you can see the new LED taillights and a pair of large oval tailpipes.

The wheel arches are wider and the side skirts sharper. Otherwise, the wheels are larger than the normal A3 models and the ventilated brake discs round off the look on the outside.

The interior comes from an S3 that was packed some time ago, but the RS3 Sportback will more or less mirror it and offer more aggressive bucket seats and various trim options. We look forward to the new dashboard with the Lambo-style ventilation slots on the driver’s side, which flank the digital dials, the new infotainment system, the tiny gear selector, the flat steering wheel and the typical RS decorations and badges.

The new RS3 Sportback is to get an updated version of the 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine with turbocharger. Expect a small increase in performance compared to the predecessor, which manages with 400 PS (395 PS / 294 kW). The new model is expected to be equipped with 420 HP (414 HP / 309 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft). Torque and the performance version, which may come later, get 450 hp (444 hp / 331 kW). The power is transferred to the Quattro all-wheel drive system via a dual clutch automatic transmission, and there is also talk of a possible drift function.

Audi could unveil the A3 and S3 at the Geneva Motor Show 2020 on March 3, and the RS3 may follow it towards the end of the year or early 2021.

PHOTO GALLERY

more pictures…

Photo credit: CarPix for CarScoops