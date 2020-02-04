2020MY Suzuki Ignis Receives New SUV-Inspired Range Topping Grille in Japan

Suzuki has revised the Ignis city car in Japan several times for the 2020 model year.

The most important thing is the addition of the new Hybrid MF class, which features SUV-inspired design elements, including the more robust looking bumpers with silver inserts in the style of underride protection, plastic panels around the wheel arches, plastic side skirts and roof rails.

A new body color called Tough Khaki Pearl Metallic is also being introduced in combination with a black roof. Since the Ignis Hybrid MF is aimed at users with an active lifestyle, Suzuki has also added a more resistant and easier-to-clean luggage floor. Another special feature of the new equipment variant is the “leather-like” material for the seat covers in combination with the accent colors khaki and gunmetal.

2020 Suzuki Ignis Hybrid MF JDM spec

You may have noticed that the 2020 Suzuki Ignis also has a brand new grille that applies to all types, not just the new Hybrid MF. The new design consists of four vertical chrome slots that replace the horizontal bars of the previous grille. We also learn that the rear bumper is now the same color as the body. This means that the huge black plastic element that took up most of the surface of the rear bumper of the current model is now gone.

All 2020 Suzuki Ignis models are also equipped with fresh upholstery designs, a new instrument panel and color-coordinated accents on the center console and the door handles. However, the basic model of the Hybrid MG has a completely black cabin.

Other standard features include automatic headlights with follow-me-home function, heated front seats, a front passenger pocket (except hybrid MG) and a complete safety kit, including the DCBS system (Dual Camera Brake Support).

Prices for the updated Suzuki Ignis for 2020 start at 1,522,400 yen (about $ 14,000). All models are equipped with the same 1.2-liter dual-jet four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine with 91 HP (90 HP), which is matched to a CVT and a mild hybrid system. A 4WD system is optional for all types. Suzuki didn’t mention that the European Ignis will get similar upgrades to the Japanese model, but that is likely to happen later this year.

