2020 Toyota Supra overtakes BMW M2 competition in Laguna Seca

The BMW M2 Competition and the Toyota Supra are two of the most exciting and exciting sports cars on the market. But which is faster around the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca? Motor Trend has the answer.

While looking for the best driver car of 2019, the Supra and M2 competitions of racing driver Randy Pobst were held in succession on the racetrack.

The BMW has the obvious advantage on paper. The engine of the powerful M2 is a detuned version of the 3.0-liter six-cylinder with two turbochargers from the previous generation M3 and M4. It cranked out a total of 405 hp.

For comparison: The Toyota Supra also uses a BMW 3.0-liter six-cylinder, but manages with a single turbocharger and produces 335 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. However, we do know that the power and torque values ​​calculated by Toyota are very conservative and the Supra has more grunts than claimed. Nevertheless, the M2 competition has a clear advantage. It didn’t matter on the track.

The Supra drove the Laguna Seca through Pobst in 1: 40.57 compared to 1: 40.83 of the M2 competition. This is a very good result for the Toyota and proves that power and torque are not the be-all and end-all.

Pobst also preferred to drive the Supra on the racetrack, describing it as “pleasure” to throw through the corners, although it tends to oversteer slightly.

