2020 Toyota Supra added to Grand Turismo Sport along with other updates

One of the most popular cars at the moment, the Toyota Supra 2020, will be added to the Gran Turismo Sport through an update released on April 23.

Officially, it is a version of the RZ, which means that it is one of three variants sold in the Japanese market and equipped with the flagship 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engine. The promotional images of this sports car show it painted in blue and yellow, though we’re sure gamers will be able to feel the car in any color.

Read also: Toyota wants to find the fastest GR Supra driver (On Gran Turismo Sport, Silly)

Several other changes will be made to GT Sport as part of the upgrade. It is understood that this updated order will address sports and racing issues in the FIA, including vehicle management, sliding impact, and fuel and tire use, especially in qualifying sessions. A fine system must also be set up.

Earlier this year, Polyphony Digital CEO and Gran Turismo producer Kazunori Yamauchi said GT Sport updates would become less common and have less new content, indicating that the team could start developing games gradually and look for the next installment in the Gran Turismo series.

Several other cars are planned to be added to Gran Turismo Sport in the coming months. This includes the Mazda RX-Vision GT3, a number of new Porsche models and the wild Lamborghini Vision GT introduced last year.

