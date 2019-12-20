2020 Toyota GR Yaris Hot Hatch to use a 1.6 Turbo Three-Pot with more than 250 HP

Loading...

More information about the upcoming Toyota GR Yaris has surfaced when the Japanese car manufacturer invited a few selected media for a quick ride in a near-production prototype of the four-wheel drive hot hatch.

As evidenced by the early impressions of Autocar and Evo magazine, the new Toyota GR Yaris will indeed revive the special recipe for homologation, as it was designed as the road version of Toyota & 2021 World Rally Car, as well as the R5 racing version .

From the first moment that Toyota started teasing the upcoming GR Yaris, we knew they were working on something special; the new Japanese hot hatch looks like a staged version of the normal city car, but there are quite extreme changes here.

First, it is the three-door body; Toyota has made this bowl exclusively for the Gazoo Racing model, complete with frameless doors and a 95 mm lower roof line. Body panels such as the roof, tailgate, bonnet, doors and front wings are made of aluminum for less weight. Then it's the lightweight structure underneath; the base platform is the same with the rest of the Yaris family, including the wheelbase, but the structure uses carbon fiber here and the suspension closed the rear torsion beam for double support arms. The end result is a body that is not only lighter, but also stiffer and more aerodynamic.

Under the hood lives a completely new 1.6-liter three-cylinder petrol engine with turbo, which is mounted further to the rear for better weight distribution. Toyota opted for a three-cylinder engine instead of the traditional four-pot, partly for the homologation of the 2020 R5 rally car. R5 Class cars will use three-cylinder engines from 2020 onwards.

Naohiko Sato, the chief engineer of the GR Yaris, claims that this is & # 39; the world's lightest and most powerful 1.6-liter production engine. How powerful are you asking? While the final figures are still behind us, Toyota says it will offer more than 247 hp (250 PS) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque. And unlike modern trends, the new Toyota GR Yaris is only offered with a manual six-speed gearbox.

The car's four-wheel drive system is also new and has no center differential, instead the clutch package uses differences front and rear with three settings: Normal (60:40 split, front to rear), Sport (30: 70) and Track ( 50:50). Toyota also offers the option of differential lock front and rear.

The new GR Yaris will be the first real performance car that Toyota has developed entirely in-house for almost two decades. The production will also be much less limited than the previous Yaris GRMN, which was in fact a skunkworks project. The official unveiling of the Toyota GR Yaris will take place at the Tokyo Auto Salon on January 10.

