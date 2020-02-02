2020 Toyota GR Supra starts BMW M2 competition hunt with 439 hp tuning boost

Like its predecessor at the time, the new generation of the Toyota Supra attracted a lot of attention from tuners, and most of the big names in the industry already have parts for the aftermarket on their shelves. McChip-DKR is now on the list with some performance improvements.

Geared towards the 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder with turbocharger, the Stage 1 kit offers software optimization that increases the power by 80 PS (79 PS / 59 kW) and the maximum torque by 80 Nm (59 lb-ft). That’s a healthy 420 bhp (414 bhp / 309 kW) and 580 Nm (428 lb-ft) generated at the crank, along with an increased top speed from 250 to 265 km / h.

While you’re at it, be sure to check out McChip-DKR’s Stage 2 package, as your Supra A90 has to run with some of the best sports cars on the market, at least in number. The end result after adding the Capristo downpipe and new software is 445 HP (439 HP / 327 kW) and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft). The top speed in this version is also 265 km / h, and the tuner guarantees for the numbers, as they were measured in-house, on the test bench.

You don’t even have to own the 3-liter version of the Supra to get an extra boost, since McChip-DKR’s offer also includes a software optimization program for the four-cylinder lump. The 2.0-liter unit thus delivers 290 hp (286 hp / 213 kW) and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft) of torque, compared to 197 hp (194 hp / 145 kW) and 310 Nm (229 lb-ft) , , The V-max has also increased by 20 km / h to 262 km / h.