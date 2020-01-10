2020 Tour and Utah Stages and Sites

Loading...

The nine sites and stages of the Tour of Utah 2020 have been chosen.

This year’s event, which runs from August 3 to 9, will start in Herriman on August 3. The next day’s Stage 2 will start at doTerra headquarters in Pleasant Grove and end in Provo.

Stage 3 (August 5) will take place in Payson, with Stage 4 (August 6) from Woodward Park City to Snowbird Resort and Stage 5 (August 7) ​​in downtown Ogden.

The last two stages of the week-long race go back to the canyon and include Canyons Village at Park City Mountain, which hosts stage 6 (August 8) and the last stage on August 9, which takes place in Park City – the eighth time as the race ends in the resort.

Herriman and doTerra headquarters are making their first appearance on the Utah tour, as is the scene through downtown Ogden.

“Our designation as a UCI ProSeries race by the International Cycling Federation is new, but the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah remains a crowd favorite and one of the most successful races in North America”, John Kimball , general manager of the Tour of Utah, said in a press release. “We are fortunate to have welcoming welcome sites rolling out the red carpet, scenic routes that show beauty and strength, and a very encouraging cycling community that enjoys watching great athletes.” We look forward to presenting the Tour of Utah to the state and the world in August. “