The biggest touchdown Atlantic ever comes to Halifax this summer.

Rider Nation will invade Nova Scotia when the Saskatchewan Roughriders take on the Toronto Argonauts in the first regular season game in Halifax on Saturday, July 25th.

The game is preceded by a three-day “Mini Gray Cup Festival”, which offers music, parties and lots of family-friendly fun. The CFL unveiled plans to make Halifax look like a Gray Cup town, unless it’s summer and there will be a lot of lobster rolls with the beer.

The game will be played at 5 p.m. at Huskies Stadium on the Saint Mary’s University campus. AT on Saturday, July 25th.

Around 6,000 temporary seats will be installed to increase the game’s capacity to 10,000.

The Toronto Argonauts, one of the oldest franchises in Canadian football, compete against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, who are arguably the CFL’s most popular team.

Both teams “lean on” to make it a special week. They will arrive days before the game and take part in a number of media events and community visits.

The pre-game Mini Gray Cup Festival will include Riderville, the party for Riders fans that has traditionally been one of the most visited events at the annual Gray Cup Festival, and much more.

CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie stressed that the game would be affordable with an average ticket price of around $ 50.

“This is our way of saying that the CFL is part of Atlantic Canada and that Atlantic Canada is part of the CFL,” said Ambrosie.

The Atlantic Schooners group worked with the league to bring a CFL franchise to Atlantic Canada and submitted a plan to the Halifax City Council to build a new CFL-ready stadium in the city.

“We are committed to this vision and are happy about it,” said Bruce Bowser, founder and owner of Schooners Sport and Entertainment.

The 2020 edition of Touchdown Atlantic is the first CFL game of all kinds in Nova Scotia since 2005, when the Tiger-Cats Argos and Hamilton played a pre-season game at Huskies Stadium. Moncton hosted Touchdown Atlantic games in 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2019.