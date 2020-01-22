The CFL plans to play the 2020 Touchdown Atlantic game at Saint Mary’s University – the first regular season CFL game to be played in Halifax.

@CFL will announce tomorrow that the game between @sskroughriders and @TorontoArgos will take place on July 25th at Saint Mary’s University in Halifax. #CFL #Schooner

– David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) January 22, 2020

The Toronto Argonauts will welcome the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, July 25th, at the Saint Mary’s University campus and at Huskies Stadium – cats.

Since then, the CFL has played four regular season games in Moncton, New Brunswick, as part of the Touchdown Atlantic series. The University of Moncton’s Stade Croix-Bleue Medavie was the location for each of these match-ups.

Commissioner Randy Ambrosie will release the official announcement in Halifax on Thursday. Schooner Sports and Entertainment, the group working to bring the Atlantic Schooners into the league as the tenth CFL team, presents the game Touchdown Atlantic.