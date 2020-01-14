2020: The year of seeing clearly about AI and machine learning

Tom Foremski

At the end of last year I filed a complaint with Richard Socher, chief scientist at Salesforce and head of his AI projects, about the term “artificial intelligence” and that we need to use more accurate terms such as machine learning or smart machine systems because “AI” is unreasonably high expectations when the vast majority of applications are essentially extremely specialized machine learning systems that perform specific tasks – such as image analysis – very well but do nothing else.

Socher said that when he was a postgraduate, he also ranked him and preferred other descriptions, such as statistical machine learning. He agrees that the “AI” systems that we are talking about today are very limited in design and misidentified, but nowadays he regards AI as “Aspirational Intelligence”. He likes the potential for technology, even if it is not true today.

I love Socher’s designation of AI as Aspirational Intelligence, but I would rather not confuse the public, politicians and even philosophers about what AI is today: it is nothing more than software in a box – a smart machine system that no person has qualities or understanding of what it does. It is a specialized machine that has nothing to do with systems that are nowadays called Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

Before ML systems opted for, the term AI was used to describe what AGI is used today: computer systems that try to emulate people, their rational and logical thinking, and their understanding of language and cultural meanings to eventually become a kind of digitally superhuman, which is incredibly wise and always capable of making the right decisions.

Much progress has been made in the development of ML systems, but very little progress at AGI. Nevertheless, the advances in ML are attributed to advances in AGI. And that leads to confusion and misunderstanding about these technologies.

Machine learning systems, unlike AGI, do not attempt to mimic human thinking – they use very different methods to train themselves on large amounts of specialist data and then apply their training to the task they have to perform. In many cases, ML systems make decisions without any explanation and it is difficult to determine the value of their black box decisions. But when those results are presented as artificial intelligence, they get much more respect from people than they probably deserve.

For example, when ML systems are used in applications such as prison sentences, but are described as artificial intelligence systems, they get more attention from the people who use them. It means that the system is smarter than any judge. But if the term machine learning is used, it would underline that these are fallible machines and allow people to handle the results with some skepticism in important applications.

Even as we develop future advanced AGI systems, we must continue to encourage skepticism and lower our expectations for their ability to increase human decision making. It is hard enough to find and apply human intelligence effectively – how will artificial intelligence be easier to identify and apply? Stupid and stupid are not genius. You cannot merge IQ.

As it stands, the mislabeled AI systems are discussed as if they are well on their way to moving from highly specialized non-human tasks to full AGI systems that can mimic human thinking and logic. This has resulted in warnings from billionaires and philosophers that those future AI systems are likely to kill us all – as if a sensitive AI would conclude that genocide is rational and logical. It certainly seems to be a winning strategy if the AI ​​system is trained on human behavior in history, but that would never happen.

There is no rational logic for genocide. Future AI systems are said to be designed to love humanity and are programmed to protect and prevent human injury. They would probably work very much in the spirit of Richard Brautigan’s poem from 1967 All Watched Over by Machines Of Loving Grace – the latest stanza:

I like to think

(it has to be like this!)

of a cybernetic ecology

where we are free from our efforts

and has returned to nature,

returned to our mammal

brothers and sisters,

and all watched

by machines of loving grace.

Let’s not be afraid of AI systems and by 2020, let’s be clear and call them machine learning systems – because words matter.