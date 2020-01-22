2020 Tar Heels' schedule officially released

The UNC 2020 soccer plan was officially released when Mack Brown and his team started the long countdown to week one

With the end of the 2019 season under Mack Brown, the fans of North Carolina Tar Heels are entering the offseason 2020 with great excitement.

It was just over 230 days before the start of a team that set a 7: 6 record and celebrated their first bowl win since the 2013 season. We already know who the Tar Heels will open their season against, but now we finally know how much time we want to spend on an exciting 2020 season.

On Wednesday morning, the Atlantic Coast Conference published its soccer plan for the upcoming 2020 season and gave us an overview of the upcoming games. These included the Tar Heels, who open their season with a game at UCF, then a neutral affair against Auburn in week 2, and finally a home game against James Madison before kicking off their ACC plan against Georgia Tech.

Take a look at the following schedule for Tar Heels 2020:

at UCF 9/4 (Friday)

against Auburn in Georgia 9/12 (Chick-Fil-A Kickoff)

James Madison 9/19

Georgia Tech 9/26

AT Virginia 10/3

Virginia Tech 10/10

AT Duke 10/17

AT Miami 10/24

vs UCONN 11/7

against Pitt 11/14

AT Boston College 11/21

N.C. State 11/27 (Friday)

As you can see above, the Tar Heels will play four non-conference games in the first three weeks of the season, three of which will come. The last game outside the conference will be played at home against UCONN to open the November part of the schedule.

They will also play two Friday games, Week 1 at UCF, and then their season at home against N.C. State quit on Friday after Thanksgiving. For the Tar Heels, this means that there is no Thursday evening football this year.

Her longest home defeat will be two games against James Madison and Georgia Tech in two consecutive weeks and again against UCONN and Pitt at home. The UNC’s longest road trip this season will last two games if they go to Duke on October 17 and Miami on October 24. The week 2 matchup against Auburn will be a neutral site game.

View the full ACC Football schedule for all teams on the conference’s official website.

