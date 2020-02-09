2020 SJHS robotics challenge

SOUTH BEND, IND. – Saint Joseph Health Systems has partnered with Granger Exploration and Robotics Studio (GEARS) to host the third annual SJHS 2020 Robotics Challenge.

This event is aimed at 3rd to 8th grade students to expand the next generation of medical technicians.

Over a series of four challenge days, student teams struggle to collect the most points at every event by developing robots based on real-world problems.

SJHS stagg will also host several sessions to introduce and teach students about the use of robots in healthcare.

With the award at the end of the four competition dates, the winning team can name the Globus ExcelsiusGPS, which helps doctors who are involved in spinal surgery.

The device was and is used in the Saint Joseph Mishawaka Medical Center.

The events are:

Event 1: February 8, 2020, SJHS Mishawaka Medical Center

Event 2: February 22, 2020, ETHOS Innovation Center, Elkhart

Event 3: March 28, 2020, SJHS Plymouth Medical Center

Event 4: April 25, 2020, Challenge Finale, South Bend Makers Faire, Success Academy