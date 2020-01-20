2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, stolen from Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

And the winners of the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 were … Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

The former couple – who have seen each other many times, including taking part in their intimate Christmas party – stole the show amidst a star-studded crowd of stars’ favorite gongs.

When he received his supporting actor award for Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, a self-ironic pitt started with a bang and crashed the house at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles at the 26th Annual SAGs.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston hug each other backstage. Photo: Twtter

“I have to add this to my Tinder profile,” he said before taking another sarcastic blow (he also referred to Quentin Tarantino’s famous foot fetish).

“Let’s be honest. It was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes off his shirt and doesn’t get along with his wife. It was a long way.”

As Pitt spoke, the camera cut his ex-wife Aniston and applauded wistfully from her seat.

Pitt was backstage just a moment later, watching on a big screen when Aniston’s name was mentioned for her role in Morning Wars by Apple TV +.

“We can delve deeply into our own experiences and story and breathe life into these extraordinary characters,” she said, accepting her trophy as the main character.

“I mean, who knew emotional breakdowns felt so good? It was literally like seven months of therapy taking 20 years of work. Thank you for looking at this. “

The world also watched as cameras caught her spending a nervous but friendly moment behind the curtains with Pitt.

EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt stopped everything backstage to see Jennifer Aniston's acceptance speech at the #SAGAwards.



The fans were done with it:





The South Korean black comedy thriller Parasite prevailed against the stars Bombshell, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and became the first foreign language film in the history of SAGs to win the award for best cast in a Movie.

The cast, including director Bong Joon Ho, received a standing ovation for minutes when the film was released earlier that night.

Bong Joon Ho's #Parasite was making history at #SAGAwards when he was the first foreign language film to take the statue home for a film.



Laura Dern spoiled the party for Australian bombshell nominees Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman and won for their supporting role in Marriage Story.

Russell Crowe of The Loudest Voice was also defeated by Fosse / Verdon star Sam Rockwell.

Although the cast of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel was recognized as the best ensemble in a comedy series last year, it seemed to be really surprised by its success.

“I voted for Fleabag, that’s really strange,” said Alex Bornstein, speaker, and shared her plan to make “sweet love through my Spanx hole” for her trophy.

“To be honest, it doesn’t make sense. Fleabag is brilliant. ‘

Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge and ‘Hot Priest / Andrew Scott enjoy the praise. Photo: Getty

Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge was still grateful for her victory as the lead actress in a comedy after an epic award ceremony run.

“With all the chaos of the outfits, the interviews, and the six-pack my make-up artist made for me that evening, it’s pretty easy to forget what actually happened to us,” she said.

“The whole thing was really a dream, and when I wake up tomorrow and discover that it was exactly that. Then thank you. It was simply the most beautiful dream. ‘

Donald Trump’s opponent Robert De Niro could not help himself when he accepted his life-long award from Leonardo DiCaprio.

“I can imagine some of you saying,” Let’s not get into politics, “but we are in such a bad situation that affects me and many others so much that I have to say something,” said De Niro.

“There are right and wrong, there is common sense and there is abuse of power.”

Robert DeNiro and Meryl Streep brought strong stars. Photo: Twitter

Joker star Joaquin Phoenix (best actor in a leading role in a film) turned his acceptance speech into a love party, praised his candidates and called out his ultimate inspiration.

“Really, I’m on her shoulders for my favorite actor, Heath Ledger,” he said. “So thank you very much.”

As the winner for Judy, Renee Zellweger also called out to her competitors: “I will celebrate you all when you come out with a popcorn breakfast in the theater.”

