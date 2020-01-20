2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards best and worst dressed

While Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston stole the show at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 with their matched victories and support behind the scenes, there were also many winners and losers on the silver carpet.

Margot Robbie looked like she had been shot with a clown gun, in a mix of tartan, frills, and $ 2 shop bling.

I liked the carefree surprise from Outlander / Prairie. Many people hated it.

Margot Robbie. Photo: Getty

Nicole Kidman looked pretty “Grande Dame” as if she wanted to blow perfect smoke rings out of a silver cigarette holder as she skillfully danced tango.

Nicole Kidman. Photo: Getty

Kathryn Newton’s Valentino was a master class in big, brave and summery.

Kathryn Newton. Photo: Getty

Cynthia Erivo totally rocked in a strapless dress that brought the drama with its huge padded skirt and the clash of colors.

Cynthia Erivo. Photo: Getty

The waiver of a black strapless dress for a creeping silk fish tail paid off for Jennifer Aniston. Not high fashion, but wonderfully classic.

Jennifer Aniston. Photo: Getty

Joey King was where and who you want to be. Sexy, modern and no value for novelty to make a statement.

Joey King. Photo: Getty

Sophie Turner’s sheath showed the healing properties of simplicity with a twist, in this case the statement belt and its kind of reserved boldness.

Sophie Turner. Photo: Getty

Charlize Theron, whose stylist she hates, “didn’t have time to take my roots,” glued a Tiffany bracelet to her hairline.

Charlize Theron. Photo: Getty

Nathalie Emmanuel’s “super fun and ’60s inspired” Miu Miu ball gown had the necessary bow last year and was a very naughty milk maid.

Nathalie Emmanuel. Photo: Getty

Madeline Brewer’s cornflower number was a good example of how to do it right.

Madeline Brewer. Photo; Getty

Reese Witherspoon didn’t break mold in her Celine sheath, she looked shaped, which is very important.

Reese Witherspoon. Photo: Getty

The great fashionista Millie Bobby Browns male / female Louis Vuitton had an Aladdin feeling with his tailcoat and cigarette pants.

Millie Bobby Brown. Photo: Getty

Scarlett Johansson’s Armani Prive Jessica Rabbit and Angry Warrior dress were both terrifying and impressive.

Scarlett Johansson. Photo: Getty

Renee Zellweger had an unforgivably girlish ponytail and was wearing a (different) navy blue strapless dress, which is why I wanted to pay her stylist for putting her in a long-sleeved mini. At least it is consistent.

Renée Zellweger. Photo: Getty

Not so Phoebe Waller-Bridge, whose princess phase was replaced by a kind of wet-look bandeau top and a glittering mesh bolero that was really cool in the last award season.

Phoebe Waller Bridge. Photo: Getty

Patricia Arquette: When good women have bad outfits. This robbery means business. Like in a pawnshop.

Patricia Arquette. Photo: Getty

Christina Applegate has taken camouflage modesty to the next level.

Christina Applegate. Photo: Getty

Helena Bonham Carter was a sparkling princess with a tiara and crazy shoes as always. Somehow it never gets old. Until it is ready.

Helena Bonham Carter. Photo: Getty

Lupita Nyong’o was chic and beautiful in airy Louis Vuitton.

Lupita Nyong’o. Photo: Getty

Jennifer Lopez had Afghan hair and a dress by Georges Hobeika that we have all seen before. This is JLo’s version of a tracksuit. Diamonds and a black sheath with a train call her.

Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Getty

Laura Dern maintained her winning streak in an olive green braided belt Stella McCartney that would literally take her anywhere. Above all, at the top of a list that is well-used. Spicy, fair, and jealous.

Laura Dern. Photo: Getty

Dakota Fanning could have played with Millie Bobby Brown’s Arabian Nights squad in their adorable Seafoam Valentino.

Dakota Fanning. Photo: Getty

Gwendoline Christie is always an icon.

Gwendoline Christie. Photo: Getty

Allison Janney looked like she had stolen the crocheted piece of pearl from an old sugar bowl and slapped it on a regular dress.

Allison Janney. Photo: Getty

Catherine O’Hara’s fantastic and festive orange sequin dress has earned a podium finish. Showed nothing as well as everything. Sensational.

Catherine O’Hara. Photo: Getty

Glenn Close was a bit Harry Potter extra.

Glenn Close. Photo: Getty

Rachel Brosnahan fell into the category I mentioned earlier: second bridesmaid needs a drink.

Rachel Brosnahan. Photo: Getty

Zoe Kravitz made the cardinal mistake of playing against her strengths. The Audrey Hepburn homage was far too secure and “lady”.

Zoe Kravitz. Photo: Getty

It’s a lot, Alexis Bledel. Strike in an endora from a bewitched manner.

Alexis Bledel. Photo: Getty

Margaret Qualley was very rocky. Needed a pump to show a piece of foot meat. And no, Quentin Tarantino didn’t make me type that.

Margaret Qualley. Photo: Getty

Jennifer Garner pulled the straw in the mandatory Disney Princess ball gown that was recycled from the prom.

Jennifer Garner. Photo: Getty

Hey Elisabeth Moss, Betty White wants her negligee back.

Elisabeth Moss. Photo: Getty

At least Sarah Hyland tried differently.

Sarah Hyland. Photo: Getty

