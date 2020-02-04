2020 Roush Stage 2 Mustang brings new styling and performance packages

Roush Performance is extensively upgrading its Level 2 Mustang for the 2020 model year.

The package receives a new aero kit, an improved MagneRide suspension, new FlowForm wheels and two new performance packages. The revised Roush R9 Aero Body Kit has a new functional front panel as well as a heat-extracting bonnet and fender slots to lower the engine and drive temperatures.

The 20-inch FlowForm wheels in matt black, designed by Roush, are also new for 2020 and come with ultra-high-performance tires from Continental ExtremeContact Sport. The refreshed interior is equipped with high-quality black leather with racing-inspired seams and accents of the American flag on the front seats.

Read also: Roushs 2020 Ford Mustang Stage 3 has a GT500 performance and a more reserved appearance

In terms of hardware, the 2020 Stage 2 Mustang has standard Roush-calibrated MagneRide suspension. The aftermarket specialist states that it offers an “extremely adaptable ride with responsive handling and comfort, which can quickly change from daily driving comfort to confident cornering pleasure on the race track.”

Customers can choose two new performance option packages for the 2020 Roush Stage 2 Mustang: the competition package and the podium package. The former includes the active Roush exhaust system, the engine compartment styling package, locknuts and a customized Roush car cover.

As far as the podium package is concerned, attempts are being made to attract enthusiasts from track days with additional functions to the competition package. These include improved Brembo brake pads and rotors as well as the Roush Stage 2 cooling package (engine and transmission cooler).

The list of optional extras also includes Roush Forged bikes with an exclusive design in Gloss Gunmetal Gray. X or H pipe exhaust gas retrofit; Premium interior package with tailor-made Roush leather seats, available in amaretto or black; the engine compartment styling package; and a convertible style bar.

The 2020 Roush Stage 2 Mustang starts at $ 12,995 above the base price of the Ford Mustang GT.

PHOTO GALLERY

more pictures…