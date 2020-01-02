2020 reminder: Donate to win swag in our annual Charity Drive sweepstakes

Loading...

Expand / Only some of the prizes you could win by participating in our Charity Drive raffle.

Forgot to make a donation to Ars Charity Drive before the end of 2019? Good news! He still has a few days left to give money to a good cause and get a stake in our annual Charity Drive Draw (no purchase is necessary to participate).

So far, almost 400 readers have donated more than $ 23,000 to the last incarnation of our charity campaign. That already exceeded the approximately $ 20,000 we raised last year, but it is still well below the nearly $ 39,000 we raised in the 2015 record unit. I know that if our readers go deeper, we can crush that record this year!

If you have not yet had the opportunity to donate, follow the instructions below to post your donation and register your entry for the raffle. If you have already given, our most sincere thanks from everyone in Ars.

How does it work

Donating is easy. Simply donate to Child & # 39; s Play with PayPal or donate to the EFF with PayPal, credit card or bitcoin. You can also support Child & # 39; s Play directly by selecting an item from Amazon's wish list of a specific hospital on your donation page. Donate as much or as little as you feel comfortable; Every little bit helps.

Once this is done, it is time to register your entry in our raffle. Simply take a digital copy of your receipt (a resent email, a screenshot or simply cut and paste the text) and send it to [email protected] with your name, postal address, daytime telephone number and email leave before 11:59 pm ET on Monday, January 6, 2020. (One entry per person, and each person can only win up to one prize. US residents only. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. See official rules for more information, including how to enter without making a donation. See also the Ars Technica privacy policy.)

We will then contact the winners and ask them to choose their prize before January 31 (the election is made in the order in which the winners are drawn).

Remember to check the raffle release publication for a list of all possible prizes, and thank you in advance for your donation.