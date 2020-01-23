2020 recruits comment on fighting tar heels

The UNC basketball recruitment class for 2020 had pleasantly surprising things to say about the difficult tar heels

The North Carolina Tar Heels have just lost their sixth consecutive game at Atlantic Coast Conference, which has never happened in school history. The dark times in Chapel Hill seem to continue for at least the rest of this season. The constant for this season is the loss column, which has never been an issue since the beginning of my career as a Tar Heel basketball player.

The concern for the Tar Heels is how their talented recruiting class would respond to this season’s nightmare. In good news for North Carolina, they’re in a better mood than expected. They were optimistic instead of knocking down on the relegation phase.

Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated recently caught up with UNC 2020 recruitment class and asked them about the struggles for the current Tar Heels team. The recruiting class believes there will be a turnaround if the squad can find a way to get well:

“Just keep watching,” said Donovan Puff Johnson. “We may have a couple of people coming back and everything we need to get started and run. The team is always fighting hard and if we can get well, be careful. “

The trust shows their commitment to the program and their understanding of the North Carolina program. They all stick with it and what was said next is what Carolina fans should expect in their seats for the next season.

Walker Kessler, a five-star recruit from Fairburn, Georgia, said the following about the next year:

“I think all the boys in our class are pretty motivated to come to North Carolina and try to win a national title,” said Kessler. “This season is just a motivation for us to be as well prepared as possible for the next season.”

The recruitment class, which has a couple of five-star and one four-star duo, remains popular. As this season is dragging on and things are falling for this year’s team, the anticipation for the next year is only higher.

The team next year is full of talent, but whether Roy Williams gets it going is obviously still open, but the parts are sure to be there.