2020 presidential elections: best democratic candidates Merch Shop

After what seems to be years of build-up and expectation, we are now just a few months away from the 2020 presidential election, with millions of Americans on their way to the polls in November to keep Donald Trump in office for four more years or to release him from the White House in favor of a commander-in-chief.

The Democratic nominee will be decided in July when the party comes together for its National Convention in Wisconsin. Whether you are part of the “Yang Gang”, an Elizabeth Warren supporter or a “Bernie Bro”, we have collected some of the best unofficial merchandise that you can pick up online to support your favorite candidate.

1. Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders is not really a man of few words, but a simple sketch is all he needs to impress this T-shirt, with the distinctive glasses of the Vermont senator and tuft of white hair. Sanders might wear the ‘Bernie Bros’, but this shirt is available in unisex sizes (XS to 3XL) and in five different colors. Purchase: $ 15.99 on Amazon.com. The same print is also available here on a $ 14 coffee mug.

That photo that roamed the internet of Bernie Sanders holding a cat was the result of a clever Photoshop job, but you can still feel the spiders with this pillowcase with cat print, on which the photo in question is surrounded by good, more cats. Fits most standard cushions. Purchase: $ 22.71 at Redbubble.com. View more Bernie merch here.

2. Elizabeth Warren

Nothing in politics is ever black and white, but this book with Elizabeth Warren-inspired photos gives you 62 pages of black and white illustrations for coloring. And although there are no detours in politics, you get two copies of each image in this book, in case you make a mistake or want to try a different approach. Purchase: $ 10.99 at Amazon.com.

Elizabeth Warren as Wonder Woman. That is it. That’s the field. This made to order poster is printed on semi-glossy paper and is available in two sizes. Purchase: $ 14.69 + at Redbubble.com. View more Elizabeth Warren merch here.

3. Joe Biden

This fairly realistic Joe Biden bobblehead figurine shows the former vice president in his favorite blue suit and striped tie. The surprisingly accurate details include a small birthmark on his forehead, smoothly pulled back white hair and wrinkles around his eyes. Purchase: $ 22.95 on Amazon.com.

The iconic Run-DMC iconography recreated for Joe Biden. Show off your tailor and political chops in this unisex tee, which can very well ensure that Biden only has problems with scoring. Purchase: $ 26.22 at Redbubble.com. View more Joe Biden merch.

4. Amy Klobuchar

The official campaign slogan of Amy Klobuchar is “Let’s go to work,” and this T-shirt celebrates sentiment with an inspired illustration with Klobuchar as Rosie de Riveter. The Senator from Minnesota has long been a champion of women’s rights, although this shirt is also available in men’s sizes, in case they want to defend Klobuchar or just want to be an ally. Purchase: $ 19.95 on Amazon.com.

Prefer something more subtle? Grab this “AMY” hoodie, which comes in unisex sizes from XS to 2XL. Great for Klobuchar supporters or you know, people with the same name. Purchase: $ 44.89 at Redbubble.com. View more Amy Klobuchar merch here.

5. Pete Buttigieg

Mayor Pete’s charm and progressive agenda has taken him all the way from South Bend to major cities across the country, competing for the Democratic nomination. And speaking of charm … this charming plush mayor Pete was created by a company called “Primary Pals” and has the Democratic candidate in his distinctive white button-down while holding a key to the city. The cuddle piece in a limited edition measures just over 10 centimeters. Other candidates are also available. Purchase: $ 20.00 on Amazon.com.

Buy Mayor Pete on a Samsung Galaxy phone case. Yes, it’s for an Android phone instead of an iPhone, but this is an openly gay, married mayor of the town who is running for the president of the United States. And what is less conventional than that? Purchase: $ 25.25 at Redbubble.com. View more mayor Pete merch here.

6. Andrew Yang

Democratic candidate Andrew Yang defended the acronym “M.A.T.H.” early in his campaign, both to claim a weary Asian stereotype, and as a direct response to Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. “M.A.T.H.”, which stands for “Make America Think Harder”, reflects the candidate’s efforts to strive for better education and economic development in the country. Purchase: $ 19.90 on Amazon.com.

Yang also insisted on a “freedom dividend,” which would result in a struggle for Americans of $ 1,000 a month. It is clear that the designers of this T-shirt think it’s a cool idea. Purchase: $ 21.21 at Redbubble.com. View more Andrew Yang merch here.

7. Michael Bloomberg

The former mayor of New York City may have just started the race, but he hopes that his leadership experience in running one of the largest cities in the world will also translate into helping one of the largest countries in the world. This T-shirt is an inspired version of President Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again”; choose to have the slogan printed on the front or back. Available in sizes XS to 3XL. Purchase: $ 18.81 at Redbubble.com.

Like Mike? Record your thoughts in this 6 x 9 inch ruled notebook and come with 110 pages for you to write down quotes, schedule campaign slogans or just scribble awaiting the finally announced Democratic candidate. Purchase: $ 6.99 at Amazon.com. View more Bloomberg merchandise here.

8. Tulsi Gabbard

At first glance this looks like a classic printed scarf, but closer inspection reveals an artful pattern that combines the name of Tulsi Gabbard with an Aloha inspired peace sign design. The scarf measures 55 x 55 inches. Purchase: $ 26.99 at Redbubble.com.

Show your support for Congressman Gabbard with this “Aloha” sticker, which pays homage to her home state of Hawaii. Available in four sizes, so you can decorate everything from your notebook to desk to yes, your car bumper too. Purchase: $ 2.91 + at Redbubble.com. View more Tulsi merch here.

9. Tom Steyer

Although he is still an outsider, businessman Tom Steyer remains stuck in the race and qualifies for the most recent democratic debates. Is it in it for good or is it just sticking through? You can call with this “Here’s Tommy” T-shirt, parodying the famous “Here’s Johnny” scene from The Shining. Purchase: $ 28.22 at Redbubble.com.

Get a more classic look with this unisex T-shirt, with a slim fit and a streetwear-inspired version of the Steyer campaign logo. Purchase: $ 17.99 at Redbubble.com. View more Tom Steyer merch here.

10. Obama prayer candle

Whether you feel nostalgic or just worried about the current political climate, send your prayers through this candle set from Barack and Michelle Obama. It will not take away the stink of dirty politics, but the light odor and flickering glow can at least help clear your mind – and the air – for a minute or two. Purchase: $ 39.99 at Amazon.com.