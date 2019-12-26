2020 Peugeot Expert Sport Edition shows off new design

Loading...

Peugeot has added a supplement to the Expert range in the form of the new Sport edition, which will arrive in the British showrooms early next year in the Panel Van and Crew Van models.

Based on the standard wheelbase version, they are available in Nera Black, Cumulus Gray and Bianca White, run on 17-inch Black Phoenix alloy wheels and feature Sport stickers on the sides and rear.

"Our van customers are just as stylish as our car buyers and expect all the comfort functions they will find in the Peugeot range," said David Peel, UK Managing Director. "The new Expert Sport Edition series is now available for ordering and is destined to become a popular favorite with our van customers."

The Panel Van is powered by a 120 hp (118 hp / 88 kW) and 340 Nm (251 lb-ft) BlueHDi diesel engine, while the Crew Van benefits from 148 hp (146 hp / 109 kW) and 370 Nm (273 lb) -ft), with both engines coupled to a six-speed manual gearbox. A third oil burner is available for both body styles, a 2.0-liter turbo diesel with 174 hp (172 hp / 128 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) coupled to the eight-speed automatic transmission.

The price starts at £ 29,460 ($ 38,129 / € 34,372) for the Expert Panel Van Sport Edition and £ 33,480 ($ 43,332 / € 39,062) for the Crew Van. With the more powerful clog, you look at £ 32,960 ($ 42,659 / € 38,455) for the first and £ 35,880 ($ 46,438 / € 41,862) for the latter.

The Expert family will be complete in the second half of 2020, with the addition of the e-Expert electric van, which is offered with a choice of two battery sizes and has a range of up to 300 km (186 miles).