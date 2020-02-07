2020 Pathfinder N-Trek and Qashqai N-Sport Editions join Nissan’s family Down Under

Nissan has launched two new special editions of the Pathfinder and Qashqai in Australia, N-Trek and N-Sport.

The Pathfinder N-Trek

The Pathfinder N-Trek is available in ST + and ST-L classes with two or four-wheel drive and costs between AU $ 46,840 (at current exchange rates $ 31,605) and AU $ 60,640 ($ 40,915).

On the outside, the new version of the Pathfinder gets a black grille, emblems, a rear license plate cover, a diffuser, fender flares, door handles, side mirror housings and roof rails. The seven-seater drives on 18-inch light-alloy wheels in black and silver, which are wrapped with 255 tires. It is available in the colors Ivory Pearl, Diamond Black, Gun Metallic and Caspian Blue.

Standard features include an emergency brake with forward collision warning, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic warning and intelligent cruise control. The drive train is unchanged. The power comes from a 3.5-liter V6 engine with an output of 202 kW (275 PS / 271 PS) and a torque of 340 Nm.

The Qashqai N-Sport

The Qashqai N-Sport, which is limited to 600 copies nationwide, is based on the ST-L-Class and increases the base price by AU $ 1,000 (US $ 675). It is available from AU $ 35,000 (US $ 23,615).

The special edition version of the compact SUV is inserted under the Ti equipment level and, in addition to the black roof liner, has front and rear bumpers in the color of the car with matt silver trim, silver-colored side mirror housings and 19-inch alloy wheels.

The engine of the Qashqai N-Sport is a 2.0 liter petrol engine connected to a CVT and equipped with the brand’s stepless valve control. The unit delivers 106 kW (144 PS / 142 PS) at 6,000 rpm and 200 Nm (148 lb-ft) of torque at 4,400 rpm.

