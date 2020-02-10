2020 Oscars: ‘Harriet’ Star Cynthia Erivo performs ‘Stand Up’

Harriet star Cynthia Erivo performed on Sunday during the 92nd Academy Awards. A 30-second teaser from the actress who portrayed Aretha Franklin in a forthcoming series was also broadcasted during the award ceremony.

Erivo performed the song in an enchanted golden cape, flanked by background gospel singers. The main single for the Harriet soundtrack, “Stand Up,” follows the incredible journey of the slave-changed-abolitionist: “Early in the morning / Before the sun begins to shine,” she sang. “We are moving to that dividing line.”

Erivo wrote the song together with Joshuah Brian Campbell, a graduate in Harvard in 2016 who gained fame with his folk song ‘Sing Out / March On’. Erivo told Variety.

“Stand Up” has been nominated for Best Original Song and Erivo has been nominated for Best Actress. She is the third consecutive actress who receives those nods for the same movie. In 2019, Lady Gaga was nominated for her role as Ally Maine in A Star Is Born and for ‘Shallow’, while Mary J. Blige was nominated in 2018 for Best Supporting Actress in Mudbound and for ‘Mighty River’.

Harriet is Erivo’s third film – she played in Widows and Bad Times in El Royale earlier in 2018. In 2016 she played as Celie in the musical The Color Purple on Broadway, which earned her a Tony for best actress.

National Geographic’s Genius: Aretha consists of eight parts, premiered on Memorial Day, May 25. It is broadcast during four consecutive nights.