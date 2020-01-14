2020 Oscar nominations Snub actors and makers of color

No price season has passed in recent years without any indignation about the lack of diversity. Whether it is the Golden Globes this year or the Oscars in 2017, the public have not been shy to express their disappointment with Hollywood nominations for the main acting categories. So it’s no surprise that it is the year of Beyoncé, 2020, and the Academy is back on its mayonnaise mission.

The nominations for the 2020 Oscars were announced in the morning of January 13 and were immediately confronted with ridicule and recoil. Not only did the Academy follow in the footsteps of Golden Globes and stupid female directors, but the main acting categories are largely absent from color actors. The only exception is Cynthia Erivo, who has been nominated for her role as Harriet Tubman in Harriet. That nomination itself is another matter because we already know that the prize shows love to honor historic trauma photographs.

The proven justification for those who like to play the devil’s advocate is that those films should not have the same quality level as the nominated films. But given the excellent wealth of films with colored people behind and in front of the camera, it is simply not valid. In 2019 alone we were blessed with exceptional performances that spanned genres: the sultry and emotional portrayal of Jennifer Lopez in hustlers; Zhao Shuzhen as the Nai Nai of our dreams in Lulu Wang’s Goodbye; Eddie Murphy’s dynamite portrait of Rudy Ray Moore indoors Dolemite is my name; Lupita Nyong’o’s innovative double act U.S; and the gripping role of Jamie Foxx as an unjustly convicted man in Simply grace, to name a few. All highly acclaimed versions – some more than the actual nominees!

“Instead of embracing and celebrating the bold, new perspectives in stories of people of color, the Academy has chosen to adopt the safest and most trusted approach.”

So no, we don’t accept the excuse that movies with or made by color artists aren’t that good – it’s a certified lie. The obvious truth is that every year the industry proves that it prefers to promote and reward the same stories from the same makers. Instead of embracing and celebrating the bold, new perspectives in stories of people of color, the Academy has chosen to adopt the safest and most trusted approach. It is not only disappointing, it is tragic and uninspired. No offense to the nominated actors, but what does it say about the films of 2019 that the “best of the best” are only directed by white men and women? So much so that Scarlett Johansson earned a nomination in two different acting categories. Yes that is correct. Instead of rewarding other women in color for their performances, the Scarlett Academy gave two acting nominations!

Many will claim that there are other things in life to be upset, ignoring the fact that people contain crowds that allow them to focus on different topics. But art not only imitates life, it also defines it. When a majority of the films we see and reward are white, the industry will continue to make those films, even if they make the same film for the sixth time or tell the same story through a sepia filter. Those are the stories that the industry sells to us, just as important because they continue to produce the stories, despite the fact that how many color makers introduce new stories. It feels like these nominations are a reaction to the strikingly diverse group of nominees and winners of last year, who had his own controversy that stank at night. Imagine that the shoe was on the other foot.

As it is, just as it has been for years, we are dealing with the tragedy that is the predominantly white nominations for the 2020 Oscars. Despite the amount of recoil and the reduction of #OscarsSoWhite (thanks April Reign!), It feels inevitable that we will feel the same mixture of anger and annoyance next year. But here we hope we don’t have to. Look ahead and view the series of responses inspired by this year’s Oscar nominees.