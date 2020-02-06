2020 Nissan Frontier maintains last year’s looks and gets next year’s 3.8L V6 and 9sp car

The 2020 Nissan Frontier is just premiering and looks no different from the outside than the Frontier currently on the road. However, it has a new powertrain that will also be used for the next-generation Frontier from 2021.

This engine is a 3.8-liter V6 that is made up of 93 percent new or engineered parts and generates 310 horsepower and 381 Nm (281 lb-ft) of torque. Nissan will assemble the engine at its state-of-the-art engine plant in Decherd, Tennessee, along with the 5.6-liter Endurance V8 of the Nissan Titan. Integrated in the new V6 is a new 9-speed automatic transmission that will replace both the five-speed automatic transmission and the five-speed manual transmission currently sold with the Frontier.

The Nissan Frontier 2020 models come standard with rear-wheel drive, while all-wheel drive and an electronically controlled transfer case are optional. According to Nissan, the 3.8-liter V8 will offer “improved fuel economy and emission performance”, but still has to announce the fuel consumption figures.

Nissan has also optimized the Frontier range for the 2020 model year, thrown the equipment variant of the SL overboard and retained the S, SV and Pro-4X models. The Frontier is offered in the form of long and crew cabins, the latter being available with either a short or a long bed. Some minor updates include a push button start on all models, a tilt steering wheel, electric locks, and power windows.

“The 2020 Frontier forms the basis for the exciting next-generation Frontier – a brand new pickup that will arrive shortly,” said Tiago Castro, Director Commercial Vehicle Business Unit at Nissan North America. “Looking ahead, we’re also celebrating our strong legacy – including the innovations, versatility, and reliability of previous models, such as the 2007 Frontier that Brian Murphy, based in Chicago, has traveled over a million kilometers.”

Sales of the Nissan Frontier 2020 will begin in spring 2020 and the pickup will be unveiled at the Chicago Auto Show. The prices have not yet been announced.

