2020 NFL mock draft: Dolphin surprise in top five, Patriots make big trade for QB in first round – Sports – The Intelligencer

The 2020 NFL draft is almost here. Hopefully it will provide relief appropriately to sports fans who are hungry for an event that often implies a brighter team’s future and its “Draft-A-Thon” element provides bona fide relief to organizations that help battle the coronavirus pandemic and its devastating consequences.

Even if there is unlikely to be any drama involving the top two picks, this draft seems guaranteed to be one of the most remembered – what happens when GM’s Giants Wi-Fi crashes Dave Gettleman and the “computer folks” get into action? – Ever organized “Player Selection Meetings”.

Here is my final step at projecting the result:

1. Cincinnati Bengals – Joe Burrow, QB, LSU: It’s basically a fait accompli ever since the Heisman winner won the Bayou Bengals Trophy to a national championship in January. Burrow – from Athens, Ohio – would earn “Geauxt” status if he can lead these Bengals to the promised land, too. But given the talent that Cincinnati has retained and recruited in an unusual (for them) free agent period – not to mention the presumed presence of veteran QB Andy Dalton as a mentor – Lombardi’s advance may not be that far off . A necklace from the neck up with its ability to deflect defenses and blessed with the accuracy and intelligence to immediately exploit schematic weaknesses, Burrow may well be the man capable of making Queen City the King’s City.

2. Washington Redskins – Chase Young, DE, Ohio State: As it relates to non-quarterbacks, he probably couldn’t find a much better cornerstone for a rebuilding effort than Young, who is widely regarded as the overall best prospect in this draft. Coming off a 16½ solo sack record of the Buckeyes’ 2019 season, he could step into a defensive front returning the 4-3 base while raising an already flush unit with first-round talent (Ryan Kerrigan , Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen and Da’Ron Payne). Often mentioned in the same breath as Nick Bosa’s OSU brothers, Young could have a similar impact on Washington’s defense as Bosa did on San Francisco a year ago.

3. Detroit Lions – Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State: The best defenses Matt Patricia has been associated with in New England had elite corners – Ty Law, Asante Samuel, Stephon Gilmore. Okudah could give Motown a similar capability, quietly unlocking unit capacity in the top 10 in 2018.

4. New York Giants – Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama: His ridiculously strong base sits on the legs of a nifty set. And this team desperately needs an original piece to protect QB Daniel Jones and provide daylight to RB Saquon Barkley.

5. Miami Dolphins – Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia: Surprise. Maybe the Fins will pick a guy here who could be a franchise quarterback … and maybe they’ll pick a bodyguard for them in the franchise in the future – every time he comes. As for Thomas, he clearly has the goods to significantly upgrade what could be called the worst of the series five years ago.

6. Los Angeles Chargers – Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama: Their landing spot may be the strongest subplot in this draft. Hard to imagine a better destination than a Hollywood team looking for star power – and one that wants a mobile quarterback to lead a relatively balanced offense. Former QB Tyrod Taylor would allow Tagovailoa any time he needs to settle in mentally and, most importantly, physically.

7. Carolina Panthers – Isaiah Simmons, LB / S, Clemson: The reign of new head coach Matt Rhule will emphasize speed. Simmons also offers exceptional flexibility – he played 100+ snaps at five positions last year – but he may be the perfect candidate to replace the lost production following the retirement of LB Luke Kuechly.

8. Arizona Cardinals – Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa: Whether he’s being deployed on the outskirts or inside – the athletic show put on by the Wirfs at the combination implies that it’s going to be okay to fight – for you. could use the Stud Cards that can keep QB Kyler Murray standing while improving the efficiency of the Air Raid offense.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars – Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn: Couldn’t stop the run before parting ways with DL Calais Campbell and Marcell Dareus. Brown could immediately re-solidify the front while helping Josh Allen and Yannick release Ngakoue out of corners, assuming the latter remain in Duval County.

10. Cleveland Browns – Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville: It doesn’t help that the combination had a flagship drug test. But it helps that Cleveland still needs the long-awaited successor to Joe Thomas on the blind side … assuming, of course, that no market for Trent Williams comes together at first. The 6-7, 364-pound Becton is arguably the most impressive physical specimen in this draft, which is also very easy to tell.

11. New York Jets – CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma: They certainly needed one of the best prospects to protect QB Sam Darnold. The big-time blockers are gone in this case, making the Jets more likely to break the seal on a class of vaunted receivers. Lamb averaged 21.4 yards per catch in 2019 and scored 14 TDs, making him the kind of red-zone target that this offense has not had since WRs Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker combined for 26 score in 2015.

12. Las Vegas Raiders – Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama: Runs all routes, has 4.4 speed and accumulates points (26 TD snaps from 2018). He may be the ideal man for a solid group of pass catchers who lack No. 1 receiver. 1 of them galvanized.

13. New England Patriots (from Indianapolis Colts via San Francisco 49ers) – Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon: The Niners need a mid-round pick, who got this pick from Indy in a DeForest Buckner deal. The Patriots are flush with those, more so after they handled TE Rob Gronkowski on Tuesday, but they may need quarterback options besides Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer. So the teams that worked the Jimmy Garoppolo swap come together again, enabling New England to add a smart, physically capable passer.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina: Even with Gronk coming into the fold, QB Tom Brady could be gearing up for a backup receiver, pass recovery or slot here. The Bucs could also use defensive backs. But Kinlaw is too good to pass a promising defense that allowed last season’s fourth-most points in the league.

15. Denver Broncos – Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama: What better way to overcharge a buttermilk offense than injecting three players with sub-4.3 40 speed that reached the end zone for the Crimson Tide one of every four times a win he the ball?

16. Atlanta Falcons – C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida: GM Thomas Dimitroff’s apparent desire to move up the board is one of the hottest pre-draft rumors this year. But if he can land Henderson and his main cover skills in this place, no trade is necessary.

17. Dallas Cowboys – K’Lavon Chaisson, DE / OLB, LSU: DeMarcus Lawrence is the leading bag man returning for this defense … and he had five shortstop in 2019. Chaisson may not be ready to add to everything, but it could have an immediate impact as a passport specialist.

18. Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers) – Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: His skill set is probably the most impressive among the top QBs this year. As for Love, the issues are consistency and decision making … ironically, problems shared with current Miami QBs Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen. Give Love a year to develop and Miami continues to invest in cap space and high picks in its roster could be a winning equation. And if this doesn’t disappear? Welp, the Dolphins have two more first rounds in 2021.

19. Raiders (from Chicago Bears) – A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson: GM Mike Mayock is still defending his young defense, one that could still use corner assist. The Terrell Pair seems to be a good match with former college teammate Trayvon Mullen.

20. Jaguars (from the Los Angeles Rams) – Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama: In one of the selections received last fall for Jalen Ramsey, the Jags start restocking at cornerback themselves. Stefon Diggs’ younger brother provides nice size (6-1, 205) and ball skills … kinda like Ramsey did.

21. Philadelphia Eagles – Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama: As a Philly fan wants a receiver, it might be wise for this team to focus first on a player who projects as a younger version of Malcolm Jenkins who played on retirement. McKinney’s leadership and flexibility could fill a void.

22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo Bills) – Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU: If WR Ja’Marr Chase was No. 1 at LSU, Jefferson was 1A … and would slide right into Diggs’ spot to play a similar role a side-by-side reconstruction of Adam Thielen. Jefferson’s ability to work from the slot could make him a high-volume option for QB Kirk Cousins.

23. 49ers (from Patriots) – Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU: He is not Buckner’s standard – he is a small player – but his explosion would replenish the D-line, the strength of this club on its way to Super Bowl LIV. Unlikely to face double teams, Blacklock could splash like a rookie playing alongside so many exceptional pass rushers.

24. New Orleans Saints – Patrick Queen, LB, LSU: The prototype of the modern NFL linebacker, it would add a sectional presence to the second level of defense that otherwise would not be great.

25. Vikings – Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: Tough kid who Minnesota has to rebuild the depth of his corner after shooting Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander.

26. Dolphins (from Houston Texans) – Kenneth Murray, LB Oklahoma: An alpha personality who can really move should provide a nice lift for a defense that conceded the most points in the league last year.

27. Seattle Seahawks – Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State: Whether or not Jadeveon Clowney returns, this pass rush needs more juice (NFC-low 28 sacks in 2019), and Gross looks like -Matos who can use Pete Carroll’s “LEO”. “post.

28. Baltimore Ravens – Marlon Davidson, DE, Auburn: Their deal for Michael Brockers fell through, but Davidson could be more than a consolation prize for a defense that gained steam in the playoffs. Davidson couldn’t have asked for a better Day 1 mentor than Calais Campbell.

29. Tennessee Titans – Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame: The class of weak position group, Kmet should extend the tight end line of the Fighting Irish. He projects as a more productive and versatile choice than Jonnu Smith.

30. Green Bay Packers – Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State: Outstanding with the ball in his hands (18.3 yards per catch last year for the Sun Devils), he may be the best player for a top QB target Aaron Rodgers, Davante supplement. Adams, especially when doubling the Pro Bowler three times.

31. 49ers – Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan: It might be wise to invest the NFC champions in their O-line with linen like Ruiz before tapping into a merchant receiver market to replace Emmanuel with their new selections Sanders.

32. Kansas City Chiefs – A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa: DC Steve Spagnuolo wants to run those NASCAR packages from his front end, and Epenesa could provide Justin Tuck’s level of influence as he rotates with the likes of Frank Clark and Chris Jones.

