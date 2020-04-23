2020 NFL Draft Tracker: Just one tweet for each individual to start with-round select

While the rampant speculation and numerous mock drafts have additional an component of normalcy to the direct-up to the 2020 NFL Draft, the occasion itself will be just about anything but ordinary.

With most sporting activities leagues shut down all over the earth and bodily distancing steps in position, the NFL has remained steadfast in its motivation to transfer forward with this year’s draft, and as a final result the function will be substantially various than common – no phase, no draftee stroll-ups, no cheering (or booing) crowds, no team war rooms.

As a substitute, know-how will do its ideal to nutritional supplement individuals factors and remedy any questions surrounding a virtual draft.

But the present will go on, and you can preserve it locked to our tracker through the very first round of the draft for all the most up-to-date on who goes exactly where. We’ll also be introducing context to just about every to start with-round variety with an appealing tweet for every choose.

As you hold out for the initial round to get underway at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT, get caught up with almost everything you will need to know about 2020 NFL Draft:

1st-Round DRAFT Purchase:

1) Cincinnati Bengals

2) Washington Redskins

3) Detroit Lions

4) New York Giants

5) Miami Dolphins

6) Los Angeles Chargers

7) Carolina Panthers

8) Arizona Cardinals

9) Jacksonville Jaguars

10) Cleveland Browns

11) New York Jets

12) Las Vegas Raiders

13) San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis Colts)

14) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15) Denver Broncos

16) Atlanta Falcons

17) Dallas Cowboys

18) Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

19) Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago Bears)

20) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)

21) Philadelphia Eagles

22) Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo Costs)

23) New England Patriots

24) New Orleans Saints

25) Minnesota Vikings

26) Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)

27) Seattle Seahawks

28) Baltimore Ravens

29) Tennessee Titans

30) Inexperienced Bay Packers

31) San Francisco 49ers

32) Kansas City Chiefs