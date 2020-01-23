2020 most persistent Royal Rumble rumors (possible spoilers)

It’s time to take a look at the 2020 Royal Rumble rumors that could make this event very interesting.

Here we go!

Our favorite of the 2020 Royal Rumble rumors: Edge Returns!

If we had to pick a rumor that we hope we hope would be true, it would be Edge’s return to the Royal Rumble 2020. Edge is believed to have signed a wrestling contract with the WWE weeks ago, and he was on Rumble will attend. While Edge and the company continue to deny all rumors, many believe this will happen. We hope so too …

Harlem Heat is about to be revived

The two members of Harlem Heat and The Revival reportedly asked management to host this match.

There has been significant tension between Booker T. and The Revival in recent weeks.

The revival even questioned the status of Booker’s Hall of Fame. In other words, they went out of their way to make this match possible.

We have to see on Sunday whether it will happen or not.

NXT’s Io Shirai wins the women’s Royal Rumble

Subscribe and receive our daily emails and follow us on social media.

By signing up, you agree to receive emails with the latest information on Ringside Pro’s Pro Wrestling Entertainment. Your data will not be passed on or sold to third parties.

This rumor has increased over the past few days. However, the source is Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer. So make sure you pick up this rumor with a massive grain of salt.

There has been a lot of talk about an NXT superstar winning the women’s Royal Rumble. Most believe it will be Shayna Baszler as their storylines at NXT seem to be ending.

However, it could be a dark horse in the form of Io Shirai in the race.

According to Meltzer, Io Shirai is not satisfied with her current position in NXT. In fact, Stardom strives to get her back. So he claims that the WWE decided to add it to the main list. A win at Royal Rumble 2020 could certainly do so efficiently.

We have to mention that Io is not the only name mentioned for a possible fetch during the rumble.

Shayna Baszler is also high on the list, and several male superstars have also been identified as potential releases.

So, the Royal Rumble rumors of 2020 are coming!

Shannon Moore returns during the Royal Rumble

Shannon Moore is a former WWE hardcore champion who has not been with the company for 12 years. We recently reported that the former champion was excluded from a wrestling event in Canada due to “WWE commitments”.

In other words, a strong indication that the previous champion is on the way back.

Braun Strowman receives title chance against Shinsuke Nakamura

The WWE has built a feud between Shinsuke Nakamura and Braun Strowman, but no game between the two has been officially confirmed at the Royal Rumble 2020. However, we still have an episode of SmackDown left so it can still happen.

There is a great possibility that a match between Monster Among Men and Nakamura will be booked.

While the game itself is an exciting option, it could actually lead to Strowman’s first individual title.

The fiend defeats Daniel Bryan

Although there are many fake promotional materials, local advertising in Saudi Arabia could have spoiled the outcome of the Daniel Bryan and Fiend match at the Royal Rumble 2020.

The advertisement mentions Kane as an opponent of The Fiend, which would mean that Daniel Bryan suffers a loss in the riot. But where’s Daniel Bryan?

Shayna Baszler wins the women’s Royal Rumble

Although there are significant rumors that Io Shirai could be called up to the roster, we can’t ignore the possibility that Shayna Baszler will win the entire Royal Rumble.

Baszler is in fact the leading favorite among most betting providers.

Baszler, who won the women’s rumble, is one of the most persistent royal rumble rumors for 2020, and it seems like it’s true.

After all, Shayna has lost her title and seems to be ending things in NXT.

Nia Jax returns

Nia Jax has been injured for some time. Since she needed a double knee surgery in April 2019, she was on the road for almost a year. However, sources claim that their return flight schedule matches the Royal Rumble 2020.

Jax, returning in the turmoil, could turn the potential winner upside down. Aside from this, if Shayna or Io enter and they are promoted to the main lineup, Nia may not win.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that she can’t enjoy a nice feud on the go.

CM Punk enters the Royal Rumble

CM Punk is the favorite to win the Royal Rumble 2020. A minor problem, however, is that he’s not even officially in the fray. There were many rumors that punk stepped back into the ring during the crash, but this was vehemently denied by the WWE.

However, the rejection of the WWE does not prevent Punk from playing with his fans. In the past few weeks, he has given some strong references to social media. Of course, we cannot know if he will actually return or just have some fun at the expense of fans and wrestling reporters.

So we can only know it on Sunday!

Which of our 2020 Royal Rumble rumors come true?

We won’t lie. There are many rumors here that we would like to be true. We are particularly excited to see how Edge, CM Punk and possibly Paige are back in the ring.

Of course, the high number of rumors about the Royal Rumble period is quite normal and has no meaning.

Whether some of these rumors are true or not, the rumble should still be an excellent watch this Sunday. Here at Ringside we have our popcorn and soda ready!