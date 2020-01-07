2020 Mercedes-Benz X-Class long bed pickup drops camouflage as launch approaches

Loading...

Mercedes-Benz has been testing the long-wheelbase version of the X-Class for a long time – at least for two years, but it seems to be entering the final phase of development.

The last batch of spy photos shows the prototype without any camouflage, except for the fuel filler cap and the logo on the front fenders, which are there to hide the designation of the powertrain. The badges on the tailgate are also hidden, so it’s impossible to say what his powers are.

First test: is the new X-Class a real Mercedes truck?

Another elongated X-Class prototype spied on early last year had conflicting badges: “V6 Turbo” on the fenders and “X250d” on the tailgate. The latter is used for the 2.3 liter four-pot turbodiesel which produces 190 hp (140 hp / 187 hp) and the first reports the use of the 258 hp (254 hp / 190 kW) 3.0 liter V6 diesel . The high-end version of the pickup has a torque of 550 Nm (405 lb-ft) and comes with a seven-speed automatic transmission and a standard 4Matic all-wheel drive system.

As for the elephant in the room – the long bed, it will make the X-Class more practical compared to the outgoing model by increasing the load area. It is very likely that, in addition to adding several inches between the two axles, they also adjusted the suspension.

Mercedes has not yet announced when and where it will debut, but the Geneva Motor Show in March seems to be a good bet.

PHOTO GALLERY

more pics…

Image credits: S. Baldauf / SB-Medien for CarScoops