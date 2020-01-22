2020 Kia Telluride Review: the new benchmark for medium-sized SUVs

There is a new sheriff in town: the Kia Telluride medium-sized SUV, loaded with standard safety technology and driver assistance, room for seven or eight, gifted with a smooth ride and the option to tow a 5000-pound trailer. This is a great vehicle.

The Kia Telluride and its fraternal double Hyundai Palisade are ready to raise the status quo among the larger medium-sized mainstream SUVs, as well as challenging the equally large Audi-BMW-Lexus-Lincoln-Mercedes SUVs for cockpit quality and driving comfort, if not handling , for $ 15,000 – $ 20,000 less. Between the Telluride and the Palisade the fronts look different and the Telluride contains blind spot detection, even on the boarding line. They usually resemble each other more than others. On their upper trim lines, both have a blind spot system with rear-facing cameras that help you decide when it is safe to change lanes. Nobody does that.

The cheapest Telluride is sufficiently safe

Assuming you believe that most large sized SUVs have enough speakers, lumbar supports, power moonroofs and cup holders to be roughly equivalent, the Telluride distinguishes itself because every necessary safety tool and steering aid – all of them – is yours on the cheapest Telluride, the front – drive LX, $ 33,000 with shipping:

Telluride Standard safety (all models)

Blind spot detection / rear cross traffic alarm

Adaptive cruise control with stop and go

Lake keep assist / lane centering assist (Kia calls the lane after assistance)

Forward collision warning / forward collision avoidance / pedestrian brakes

Behind parking lot

Sleepy driver warning

Warning for rear occupants (for people who accidentally forget children and leave them in the car)

Safe exit assistance (warns when you are parked and tries to open a traffic door when a car is approaching)

Telematics with automatic crash reporting

That comes on top of the usual stability control, reversing camera, etc. that the FBI needs. That’s at a basic price (cheapest Telluride) about $ 3,000 less than what the average car now sells in the US.

How Blind Spot View Monitor works

What you have to pay extra for on higher trims is the above-and-further-safe safety equipment: the Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM), 360-degree surround view monitor, level 2 self-driving (Highway Driving Assist)), automatic high beam, front parking assistant and head-up display (safety because it reduces downward / sideways glances at the instruments).

BVM is an addition to Kia’s standard visual blind spot warnings on the mirrors, the no-miss indicator in the head-up display and an audible warning. BVM gives the driver an extra level of confidence. Rear-facing cameras in the exterior mirrors show a field nearly 60 degrees wide, about twice as much as a flat glass mirror. The multi-information display of the 7-inch instrument panel shows the image as soon as you tap the direction indicator. BVM is a significant improvement over the Lane Watch system that Honda used on and off since 2012. The difference is that Honda offered the passenger-only solution, was offered instead of blind spot detection and the driver had to assess whether the approaching car was close to three horizontal lines. It also used the center stack display, so the driver had to look down and up.

Both the Blind Spot View Monitor and the Surround View Monitor (a simulated top view of the car using four downward-facing wide-angle cameras and real-time stitching software) are only on the SX of the top line. Surround view improves parking accuracy and prevents you from running over tricycles and enthusiastic pets while driving up or down the driveway.

Kia Telluride on the Road

I test drove the top of the Telluride SX line, almost $ 47,000 fully equipped. The Telluride is at its best on the highway or carpools 4-5 children in the city. These missions show off the best functions of the Telluride: quiet, spacious, comfortable driving, easy access to the rear seats. This is not the car you need to cut a sporty line through canyon roads; no surprise that there is a lot of body roll in hard turns. At the same time, if you need to make an emergency lane change, the Telluride is ready and the brakes are very good in panic stops.

The Kia EX and SX come with Highway Driving Assist, which is Kia’s level 2 self-driving implementation. HDA uses GPS to first determine that you are on a roadway with limited access, and then falls for it. The Telluride lets the car drive for you or the preset cruise control speed, and keeps the car centered. The driver must often hold the steering wheel so that the car knows that the driver is still there and is paying attention.

Interestingly, all Telluride models come with a kind of self-driving system that works on many more roads than Kia suggests for HDA. Call up adaptive cruise control, which Kia calls Smart Cruise Control, and then lane assistant, usually keep your hands on the wheel and the Telluride follows the road with gentle curves. He will drive the vehicle in front without running on his rear bumper.

4 Kia ​​Telluride models

The 2020 Kia Telluride is available in four model variants or trim lines. All have a 3.8-liter, 291 horsepower V6 engine with eight-speed automatic transmission and an EPA classification of 20 mpg city / 26 highway / 23 combined for front-wheel drive, 19/24/21 for four-wheel drive (normal fuel). The towing capacity is 5,000 pounds. Kia Uvo entertainment has at least five USB connections, an 8-inch or 10.25-inch center stack display with AM, FM, satellite, Bluetooth, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and start remotely via smartphone. There are many small details as standard, such as ventilation grilles in rows two and three, so that the air cools or heats up and the passengers do not explode. Details of the four cutting lines:

Telluride lx, $ 33,060 front-wheel drive / $ 35,060 four-wheel drive, including $ 1,170 freight. It is indeed very well equipped. The seats are Sofino, another term for artificial leather, but the steering wheel is covered with leather. Wheels are 18-inch alloy. The only options are four-wheel drive, premium paint, $ 395 and a towbar with harness, $ 475. It’s an eight-seater.

Telluride s, $ 35,460 / $ 37,460. Apart from the LX functions, it has six USB connections (five charging, one media), seven passenger seats, heated front seats with an eight-way power driver’s seat, an electric sunroof, 20-inch wheels and roof rails (extra crossbars) .

Telluride EX, $ 38,460 / $ 40,460. Infotainment includes a 10.25-inch display, navigation and Driver Talk (PA for the rear seats). Speed ​​assistant is standard. It has leather seats, heated / ventilated front, wireless telephone charger and hands-free electric tailgate. The premium package of $ 1,495 features second-row captain seats, 20-inch alloys with machined finish, and low profile roof rails. The $ 795 tow package includes a self-leveling rear suspension and towbar. (LX and S can also pull 5,000 pounds, but no automatic leveling).

Telluride sx, $ 42,960 / $ 44,960. It has the Blind Spot View Monitor, Surround View cameras, LED headlights and fog lights, dual sunroofs, Harman Kardon audio with 10 speakers and black 20-inch alloys. Exclusive to the SX and to help explain the $ 4,500 jump from EX are the Blind-Spot-View Monitor, Surround View monitor, front parking assistant and optional head-up display. Very nice leather too. Options are the tow package, $ 795, and the Prestige package, $ 2,300, with alternating current, head-up display, heated (and ventilated) seats in the second row, nappa leather and windscreen wipers with rain sensor. With all options, it is $ 48,450.

(If you try to build your own Telluride on kia.com and only find the LX entry: Keep on hunting and you’ll eventually find the S, EX, and SX buttons. It’s confusing.)

Small room for improvement

If you want one of the additional driver assistions and safety functions that are not on the basic model, you have to think of almost another ten thousand for the upper trim line. Would that Kia offer a bundle of all other safety clothing for example $ 2,500: Blind Spot View Monitor, Surround View Monitor, the head-up display and the front sonar, and offering it on the middle class S or EX.

Like any other medium-sized SUV (<200 inches long), comfort is compromised in the third row, although Kia's 32-inch legroom in the third row is less compromise than on competing SUVs. The solution is that the owner shifts gear, swallows you proudly (admit you're a soccer mom or dad) and buys a minibus like the Kia Sedona, Honda Odyssey or Chrysler Pacifica. If you want four-wheel drive, you have one (very good) choice, the Toyota Sienna. You will only approach the comfort of the third row of minivans when your SUV is 205-210 inches long.

There is only one engine choice and this is suitable for most buyers. But that means no Telluride ST model with turbocharger, no Telluride hybrid. Figure at 21 mpg for the AWE Telluride, at or just below the average SUV average.

We are not going to do the Telluride for body lean in sharp turns, because: a) it is a large, husky vehicle, not the Kia Stinger and b) you will be punished by your partner / partner anyway if you pull on that stunt.

Which SUV to buy?

This is simple: from the beginning of 2020, Kia Telluride (and Hyundai Palisade) belong to the class of medium-sized, three-row SUVs. Between the Telluride and the closely related Palisade, the two combined at the end of the year to sell each medium-sized three-row SUV except 1-2 Toyota Highland and Ford Explorer and also except the joint venture that created the Chevrolet Traverse-GMC Acadia-Buick Enclave trio is. That is an impressive launch. Kia sells about a third more Tellurides than Hyundai Palisades sells.

They have won a number of end-of-year prizes or are at the top. Both Telluride and Palisade were selected from the ExtremeTech 10Best Cars / SUVs for 2020; the Telluride has won a Car and Driver 10Best slot. If you read consumer reports, you know that the Telluride is one of the handful of cars that scores more than 90 (out of 100) in the overall assessment; the Paliside is a few points back.) Last week (January 13) the Telluride was declared utility of the year in the North American car and truck of the year (NACTOY), assessed by 50 North American journalists, and the Palisade became second, Lincoln Aviator third. Previously, Telluride was named Motor Trend SUV of the year.

The Subaru Ascent is well-regarded among competitors. The Toyota Highlander is new for 2020 and is the current bestseller (based on Q4 sales). The Ford Explorer is almost as new and has useful trailer towing functions, but the cockpit is not as nice as Telluride / Palisade. The production of the new Explorer (together with Lincoln Aviator, brother or sister) was hampered by QC problems at the Ford factory in Chicago. (Ford said it is now resolved.) We would say that the Telluride, more so the Palisade, nicely matches a $ 70,000 Lincoln Aviator Reserve, not just the Explorer.

The rivals Chevy Traverse and GMC Acadia also cannot match the cockpit of Kia; ditto Dodge Durango. The Honda Pilot and Nissan Pathfinder are getting older. With the Atlas, VW has switched from spirited driving to comfortable family touring, but reliability is below average, although sales are strong. The sportiest, most enjoyable three-wheeled SUV is the Mazda CX-9, but it is smaller than the others, even if the specifications place it as a medium size.

As far as Telluride versus Palisade is concerned, the look of Kia says sporty, while that of Hyundai is luxurious. Telluride has a blind spot detection standard and allows you to purchase the entry-level model without feeling that you have given anything in the area of ​​safety. The Palisade Blind Spot View Monitor uses the left and right speedometer and tachometer to display left or right; the Telluride uses the MID in the middle. Otherwise, choose one or the other based on how you like the look outside and inside, or which local dealer you like better. For what it is worth, the current sales rate has the Telluride ahead with around 30 percent.

Buy one before Kia comes up and adds five thousand to the prize. They could get away with it. (Some dealers increase sales prices by $ 5,000 or more on Telluride and Palisade.) The Telluride is so good. If you doubted how well Korea Inc. designs and manufactures cars, it is solved.

