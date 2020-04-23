2020 Juggalo Rally canceled due to COVID-19

2020 is definitely not broken down with the clown. Due to the spread of COVID-19, the annual Juggalo rally will be postponed to 2021. The event was originally scheduled to take place August 5-8 at Nelson Ledges Quarry Park in Garrettsville, Ohio.

“The bottom line is that we REFUSE to risk even the life of A Juggalo by hosting a rally in these troubling times,” Insane Clown Posse said in a statement on Twitter on Wednesday. “In closing, we want everyone to heed the words of Fred Fury and Flip the Rat:” BE SAFE: watch your step and take it easy. You cannot replace what you think of our team. Without you, tell me where the fuck would we be? “” ICP concluded with a hearty: “Whoop whoop.”

Expired press break… pic.twitter.com/IeYQwOMjr9

– Insane Clown Posse (@icp) April 22, 2020

The rally has been held for the past 20 years – an event hosted by Psychopathic Records featuring performances by groups on the list, including, of course, ICP. He is known for his enthusiastic participants, who put on ICP makeup and spray Faygo sweet soda with abandon.

Insane Clown Posse released their latest album, Fearless Fred Fury, in 2019. In 2017, the group lost an extended legal battle to have Juggalos removed from an FBI gang-listing. They were classified as such in 2011 in a report describing them as “a weakly organized hybrid gang” who commits “sporadic, disorganized and individualistic” crimes such as “common assault, use and possession of personal drugs, petty theft and vandalism. “

The Rally is the last event to be canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus, with several other tours, concerts and festivals also postponed or canceled.