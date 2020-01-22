2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 'Recon' is all about off-roading

There is a new Jeep Wrangler on the block and it sits at the top of the all-terrain family.

Nicknamed the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon, the new model has a multitude of distinctive features that promise to make it more efficient than all the others. The new model, first reported by Mopar Insiders, comes standard with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a soft eTorque hybrid assist system that adds start / stop functionality.

This powertrain delivers a total of 270 hp and 299 lb-ft (399 Nm) of torque and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

17-inch black wheels with 33-inch muddy tires, Mopar bumper bar, LED headlights, taillights, fog lights and daytime running lights, as well as steel, help the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon to stand out from the lower variants. Elsewhere, the off-roader receives Moab rock rails, a Recon hood decal, Rubicon Gray headlight surrounds and a few distinctive badges.

Insiders, buyers will be greeted by red seat belts, body-colored dashboard ventilation glasses, red contrast stitching and the Jeep Trail-Rated kit. There are a total of ten exterior colors available; Black, granite crystal, needle gray, billet silver, ocean blue, bikini, firecracker, Punk’N, Hellayella and brilliant white.

Pricing for the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon starts at $ 42,545 for the two-door model and $ 46,045 for the four-door model (both prices including destination). These figures represent a jump of $ 2,755 compared to the base price of the “ordinary” Rubicon.

