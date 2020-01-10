2020 Jaguar F-Type SVR Cabrio Versus 1956 Jaguar XK140 Roadster comparison review

Loading...

The Jaguar F-Type SVR AWD Cabriolet 2020 is not a brand new car, even if you think it’s a model year. It is just a revision of a six year old car. But with the latest technology and security features, half a century ago it would probably be completely foreign to people. Still, I would bet that they would have no problem driving it today. And it would be just as pleasant.

That’s because the basic idea and layout of a car hasn’t really changed despite a 64-year period between it and a 1956 Jaguar XK140 Roadster. Both still have four wheels, two seats, a soft top, brakes, an engine and a transmission.

(Full disclosure: I wanted to do a crack on an F-Type, so I asked Jaguar for one and he signed up. I was allowed to pick up this white car in a Manhattan garage and it came with a full tank of fuel.)

Sure, today’s cars have more tools and traction control systems than ever before, but both are machines designed to be fun to drive. They still do it, and in a spectacular way.

A car you are familiar with

My first Jalopnik test of the Jaguar F-Type R Coupé hardtop from 2016 was not particularly good. I was furious with claustrophobia and explained that it was a cramped thing that was more for demonstration than for driving fun. I’m not going back to this report today, but I will admit that the Cabrio F-Type is clearly the better choice.

The F-Type SVR Cabriolet is Jaguar’s top model and convinces with looks, performance, noise and a high price of $ 126,700. It’s a modern take on the idea of ​​a British roadster, but it’s definitely not small, light, and cozy. Rather, 3,792 pounds is a fat, charged, and four-wheel drive thing whose mass you will always feel no matter what you do.

It’s incredibly fast, incredibly beautiful, and painfully loud. So loud that occasionally scares you.

Yes, it actually happened. I put the car down under an overpass and the subsequent scream that exploded from the exhaust pipes scared the living shit out of me. I wasn’t ready for how loud it is. I can’t remember the last time a car hit me. I can’t believe it’s legal. (It may not be?)

The techie stuff

The front-mounted, supercharged 5.0-liter V8 requires 575 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. All of this is related to the excellent ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. If you have not yet experienced the crisp fame of the ZF eight-speed, you have to prepare for it. No, it’s not as fun or as exciting as a manual, but it is one of the best in terms of responsive and fast automatics.

With the all-wheel drive, the Type F SVR can reach 100 km / h from a standing start in just 3.5 seconds, and the top speed specified by the manufacturer is 300 km / h.

And in a sea of ​​turbo-charged units and delays, it’s nice to see an engine that is still charged, my preferred method of forced intake. Sure, it’s not as efficient as a turbocharger. However, the advantage is that the power output is almost instantaneous, the torque curve is linear and the sound is not affected. Compressors are neat. The strongest American muscle cars today have compressors.

Tunnels, overpasses and walls are no longer just part of the backdrop. behind the steering wheel of the SVR, they become opportunities. There is an option to put the car back two or three gears and step on the loud pedal to hear the thing scream. When the hood is lowered, you are completely present for the noise. They are not isolated by a solid roof and closed windows, like someone watching from behind a thick glass pane from across the street.

Can’t escape the tiny trunk

As expected, the trunk is tiny. I only used the SVR as a weekend car for two people, but anything that is longer and we would probably have encountered problems. It’s also a very oddly shaped trunk. There is a very narrow shelf insert that extends inwards and the deepest part is not particularly wide.

Throw away the hard suitcases if you want to travel in this car. To be honest, throw away any kind of rigid container and grab duffel bags or other soft, malleable, or loose items.

Drive

As I reported two years ago, driving the XK140 Roadster is as analogous as it gets. Manual four-speed, no synchronization, no brakes without support, no steering without support, no traction control, no ABS. You could spend an hour figuring it out; The learning curve is inevitable.

There is no learning curve for the SVR unless you carefully step around the accelerator with adults. You can get in and drive it as easily as you are used to from a Honda Civic. With automatic transmission, all-wheel drive and electronically controlled control, driving is no problem. You could do it with one finger.

Apart from that, the philosophy between the modern SVR and the now antique XK140 has not changed despite a gap of 64 years. Both offer you a wonderful, open driving experience in a very beautiful machine. Both are quick and fast. (The XK140 likes to take off in second gear; saves you the trouble of fiddling with the first.)

And both are endearing long-distance grand tourers (though others may disagree and call them sports cars instead), provided you have the scales. They are comfortable and have enough power to keep up on the highway at low speed. The kilometers go unnoticed. You sit in a sports car seat for the next three hours. You can’t change it, you just feel cool. Especially if this seat is covered with leather in the color of a hot pepper. However, the trunk of the XK140 is more user-friendly.

Abundance is one thing

Aesthetically, the two could not be further apart. While the XK140 has very classically flowing lines and exaggerated fender arches, the F-Type definitely has a bit of Nissan 350Z-like flair in its profile. Swoopy lines are missing here, and the whole thing just looks meaner. Mean is the hallmark of the 21st century.

Modern safety standards have determined that the F-Type is much chunkier and thicker than the XK140. In the event of an accident, I don’t have to tell you which car I would prefer to drive, but I will say that the XK140’s low window line is perfect for putting your arm down while driving. There is something very glamorous about this simple action – and very lost.

And then there’s the question of power. A 600-horsepower car sounds desirable on paper, but in practice it’s a near-idiot. The SVR is breathlessly fast and it’s a lot of fun, but it’s still insane. The car knocks on the ceiling, which is legal and safe in no time. You start to think about open drag strips or closed routes. This temptation alone makes driving a little wistful.

This is where I got into deep conflict. On the one hand, I understand the draw for a large HP travel car. It’s exciting at the Neanderthal level and appeals to the same part of me who likes fireworks and stupid action films. On the other hand, the additional power and speed of the SVR answers a question that no one really asked.

It’s a stylish car, but the average speed is dangerously close to Too Scary To Actually Use. The SVR will relax, but you are well aware that it relaxes because you and the silly (for the car) social construct of laws and safety have told it.

Money and considerations

Out of curiosity, I also called Jaguar’s Heritage Arm to find out if they could dig out the original XK140 building sheet. I am always interested in seeing what old cars cost in their time and what options they came with.

The Jaguar spokesman there found that the vehicle was actually the SE version (Special Equipment), which meant that it was equipped with the C-cylinder head with a larger valve, which has an output of up to 210 hp rendered. It was shipped from the factory on March 3, 1956 and the original MSRP was $ 3,910 plus shipping costs. That’s about $ 37,000 for today’s money.

Conversely, the base price of the F-Type SVR Convertible starts at $ 126,700, but my rental car came with carbon-ceramic brakes (a $ 12,240 option, don’t care !!), so the final MSRP is $ 151,510 was.

The average median income (for men) in 1955 was $ 3,400. That means the XK140 would have been sold for a little more than the average annual salary for a man, or about 15 percent more.

The average median income for a family in 2019 was $ 75,000. The F-Type SVR Cabrio that I had with all of its options sells for twice what an average family in America does. The price difference is huge. It’s really sad how expensive cars have gotten today.

The knowledge weighed heavily on me. I won’t even pretend that you prioritize cars and fun in your annual budget, but this SVR cost me far too much. Undoubtedly, the leather in the interior was beautiful and the engine is a masterpiece and I felt like a movie star driving around in it, but I couldn’t justify that an average household spends twice its annual income on a car whose price drops faster than it does a buck during the open season as soon as depreciation occurs. (Incidentally, you can purchase a charged V8 F-Type from 2016 for around $ 55,000.)

A look at the window sticker on the car raised the question of who it was for.

This is a very blatant part of the F-Type SVR puzzle. Especially, especially, especially after you found out how expensive the XK140 used to be. The overriding argument is vintage analogue compared to modern comfort and lightness. But is this modern comfort and lightness worth four times the classic analogue?

The SVR is a high-performance device that few will ever scratch the surface of, although it is very pleasant to try. Your strength is one trick, and if you don’t think you’ll ever get tired, you’re ready.

However, the XK140 is your teacher. You study by car, or something grinds up badly. Their relationship to it arose from trial and error. It is a relationship that lasts.

Do you remember an F-Type SVR as well as an XK140? Will people talk about how they saw you once and never forget it? Do you remember the first time you drove one? Do the cars sit patiently in garages while collectors and enthusiasts carefully search the world for restoration parts?

I think we’ll find out in the next 64 years.

