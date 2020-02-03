2020 Iowa causes democrats Momentum shifts in last hectic hours

INDIANOLA, Iowa – After more than 3,000 people filled an arena in Cedar Rapids on Saturday night to see Senate Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and indie rock band Vampire Weekend – in that order – it seemed clear where voter’s momentum shifted as the was closed last weekend of the 2020 campaign in Iowa.

But then, 13 hours later and 142 miles south, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) organized an event that was so full – the fire brigade estimated a crowd of 1,100 people – that she felt compelled to turn to an overflow room that was also full wash with the walls.

Ninety minutes later, the Des Moines police estimated that 2,030 people filled the huge gym at Lincoln High School to hear the final argument of former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

A few hours later in the city, former vice-president Joe Biden, flanked by an abundance of surrogates, pleaded for a return to the White House for a crowd stuck in the high school of Hiatt Middle School.

“The ultimate poll is always when voters make their own decisions,” the editor of the Des Moines Register said in a statement Saturday night after the last poll before the caucuses – the gold standard of public poll – were pulled at the last minute because of a survey error, denying a lifeline to anyone looking for any clarity through data.

With the FiveThirtyEight average so close, Sanders scoured 22 percent to 21.5 percent for Biden, 15.5 percent for Buttigieg and 14 percent for Warren, that irritating truth sounds particularly correct.

Monday is the decision time for Iowa Democrats, who go to their respective caucuses with at least one candidate in mind. If a preferred candidate fails to collect 15 percent of his fellow voters, they can join forces with another campaign to make a second choice.

– Miriam Perez-Putnam, supporter of Warren

“I think she is the second choice of many people and so when people ask about their first choice it is not necessarily showing up (in polling),” said Miriam Perez-Putnam, 25, who resigned and was on his way to Iowa previous week from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to spread the news about Warren. “I think she will do very well, because she persuades the people of candidates who have not reached that threshold.”

Another unusual aspect that puts pressure on some of Warren and Sanders’ most loyal supporters is the absence of their candidate in Iowa until the first votes are cast as they return to Washington for the ongoing process of deposition.

So these last appearances had to count.

For Warren, this meant tightening the David-and-Goliath fight to save the Affordable Care Act from a House, Senate, and White House held by the Republicans who had committed themselves to ending it. Unity, she said, will come in the form of a grass-protecting uprising of supporters demanding “major structural change.”

“We need to recognize when a fight is needed, and when a fight is needed, that means we need people – out loud, powerful – and we need them in the fight,” Warren said, pointing to the example of young children with long-term medical problems that came “right in the face of Republican senators” to save the ACA.

The night before, Sanders called on his supporters to break the record of the highest turnout in history during Monday night’s caucuses, which he believed would be the basis of the progressive political action and organization needed to make his laundry list of agenda items – including Medicare for All, free tuition at public universities and the legalization of marijuana throughout the country – a reality.

“We are the campaign of energy, we are the campaign of excitement,” Sanders said. “People are watching Iowa all over the world.”

Biden and Buttigieg, who will remain in the state, both pitted themselves as the reasonable, pragmatic choice.

Biden’s message is of steadfastness and familiarity, of returning to a time when the character of the nation mattered.

In his demonstration, Buttigieg made the most straightforward pitch to curious Republicans of the campaign and told the public that the “historic majority” needed to solve America’s problems already exists – and includes Democrats, independents and, yes, ” future former Republicans. “

“And if you are one of those and you are here now, we will welcome you!” Said Buttigieg, almost drowned out by cheers. “And we’re glad you’re here, because we have to do this together.”

Pushing the eleventh hour moves the needle for candidates who, according to the polls, need every caucus goer they can collect.

Susan Neiman of West Des Moines told The Daily Beast that Buttigieg’s last argument in Des Moines had received her support.

“That speech! That speech! That was great, “said Neiman, who proudly wore a T-shirt with the question:” HI, DO YOU LIVE HERE OR DO YOU GO FOR PRESIDENT? “And now and then a drag of an elegant Capri cigarette.

Neiman originally intended to vote for one of the female candidates for the presidency. “You know, I’m an old lady – hear me roar!” She said. But Neiman added that her persistent doubts about the eligibility of women applying for nomination opened her up to Buttigieg – whose closing call to convince conservative voters deeply resonated with her and her husband, Dan.

“Oh my god, they would love him,” Neiman said about Buttigieg’s appeal to the entire country. “Bringing the world together.”

If there was any doubt that she had made a decision, Neiman erased it when her husband told her that he had just received a call from a Warren volunteer asking for his support.

“Oh, he gives a SHIT,” she said dramatically. “I’m just going to smoke this cigarette.”

