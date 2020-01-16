2020 Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV Review: good car, cheap

The Hyundai Venue is perhaps the easiest to describe new car from 2020. It is a two-wheeled SUV with an impeccable fit and finish, an engine and gear that help you avoid traffic tickets, virtually all drivers help you, and a price that lets you can buy new instead of used. There are not many cars available for less than $ 20,000 with an 8-inch color LCD standard and built-in Android Car / Apple CarPlay. But sorry, not a CD player – just in case, the parents come to visit and want to soften their Air Supply disc.

Hyundai describes the buyer as a young ‘urban adventurer’ because that is so much more fun than saying ‘mixed FICO score’. The only drawbacks are no adaptive cruise control available and a cozy shoulder room that sits three next to each other. It is impossible to pay more than $ 25,000, including sales tax and the computer and administration costs that dealers need. You do not pay extra for roof rails or for the two-tone paint on the denim edition (photo below), and you do not pay extra for leather or four-wheel drive because they are not offered.

On the way, the location felt great cruising in southern Florida. The length, three centimeters less than a Honda Fit, made it effortless to navigate through the busy capital of South America (Miami), the soundproofing made the ride on motorways pleasant and the air conditioning made it portable for visiting northern people who humid Florida Keys – at least until we opened the doors to admire, but not taste, a Route 1 microbrewery and distillery on Islamorada. The interior is nicely done for the money. Yet the windowsill armrests are made of hard plastic without padding, and there is one back pocket, not two.

Enough engine to take you further

The engine is good for everything except passing two-lane country roads; 0-60 times are around 10 seconds. Pro-tip: merge on a busy highway near a short driveway, step on the gas pedal and remember that 18-wheelers always make it. The engine delivers 121 hp (113 pound-foot torque) via the continuously variable transmission available on all three trim lines; there is a manual six-speed gearbox on the entry SE line and the $ 1,200 savings is how the basic model costs just over $ 18,000. That and 15-inch steel wheels.

The rear suspension is a torsion bar that is simple, elegant, workable and takes up less space than an independent multi-link rear suspension. With a console wheel you can adjust the throttle response via the settings Normal, Eco and Snow; the snow position prevents a wheel from spinning on ice and removes grip from the wheel on snow or a dry road surface. The modes have no effect on the steering effort.

Hyundai prides itself on the wide ratio of its CVT (IVT or “intelligent variable transmission”), about 7: 1, and notes that it is less complex than the CVT from Toyota which uses mechanical first gear before moving to the CVT . Toyota makes a good counterpoint that at quickstarts most owners notice a slow response from the CVT drive belt. Hyundai says it has a metal chain, no metal belt in the CVT and believes it has solved every problem with rubber tires. It also helps that a 121 hp engine does not make heavy demands on the transmission. It is rated at 30 mpg city, 34 mpg highway, 32 mpg combined (27/35/30 for the manual). In a day of driving mainly highway miles, we got 36 mpg.

Hyundai models

You could see the Venue as a Hyundai Kona Lite because both are subcompact SUV / crossover vehicles. It is a bit more complicated: they are built on different platforms. The location is more like a replacement for the Hyundai Accent hatchback that left in 2018 when the Gen 5 Accent arrived. The Kona is a premium-feel low-cost SUV and the entry-level model goes for $ 2,750 more than the basic Venue SE. Add a turbo, four-wheel drive, leather upholstery and a head-up display and you get $ 30K.

The location offers every buyer a very good standard security package built around a forward-facing camera:

Forward collision avoidance assistant (FCA-Ped) with pedestrian detection – warning for vehicles ahead, pedestrians and brakes to prevent collisions or at least reduce the severity

Lane Keep Assist (LKA) – including departure warning, also pulling the wheel to pull the car off the road

Driver Attention Warning (DAW) – Drowsy Driver Warning

Where the Kona has five cutting lines, the location does it with three:

Location SE, $ 18,470 manually / $ 19,670 CVT, including a healthy $ 1.12 freight charge. How is it so affordable? You get 15-inch steel wheels on long sidewall 185 / 65R15 tires, and that’s not a bad thing as so many roads have potholes. Brakes behind his drum, no disc; there are no roof rails; there is one, not two USB connections; there are only four speakers and you have to hold the button for the electric window control to close it completely. They disappear on the other cutting lines. Apart from paint color and transmission, there are no options. But it does have HD radio (no satellite), a 3.5-inch LCD in the instrument panel, the 8-inch center stack display, a motor with continuously variable valve timing (CVVT) and high-quality steel in places where it is needed.

Location SEL, $ 20,370. The $ 700 top-up makes SEL the right choice unless you really want to change your stick. You get rear disc brakes, roof rails, automatic HVAC temperature control, six speakers and the two loading ports, both in the front in the center console.

There are two SEL-only packages:

SEL Convenience package, $ 1,150. Blind spot detection / rear intersection warning, electric sliding roof, sliding armrest and (small) storage box.

$ 1,150. Blind spot detection / rear intersection warning, electric sliding roof, sliding armrest and (small) storage box. SEL Premium package, $ 1,750 requires Convenience package. Navigation on board, satellite radio, telematics (Hyundai Blue Link), heated front seats / side mirrors, LED headlights / rear lights / running lights, 17-inch alloy wheels with 205 / 55R17 tires and start button / start button.

Location Denim, $ 23,170. The denim has blue paint and a white roof, blue denim-like upholstery and the SEL Convenience / Premium functions except the sunroof. There are zero options or paint colors to choose from.

Do you have to buy?

Hyundai is doing well: the Sonata sedan is the ExtremeTech car of the year. The Sonata and Palisade SUV were finalists for the North American Car and Truck of the Year (NACTOY) Award. Hyundai has not released a bad car for years.

If you want a sub-sub-compact SUV that is affordable and if you want new, the 2020 Hyundai Venue is your best choice. The competition includes the Nissan Kicks and Ford EcoSport as primary competitors, plus the Chevrolet Trax, Honda Fit or HR-V, Kia Soul, Toyota C-HR and Jeep Renegade. You absolutely have to do the Kicks cross-shopping, which is also only front-drive and has been out since the 2018 model year. Several others are closer to 170 centimeters long, with higher prices than the location.

The location and Kona are within half an inch on most inside dimensions. The legroom in the back of the 34.3 inch Venue is reasonable for such a small car. The total interior volume is pretty good with 110.6 cubic feet (Kona has 113.3 cubic feet), really good for just over 13 feet long.

We recommend the Venue SEL with at least the Convenience package to get blind spot detection. That is a car of $ 21,520 or a lease payment of $ 330 (36 months, 12,000 miles per year, $ 2,000 lower, 700 FICO score).

At the same time you will find a year-old Kona SEL, four-wheel drive with approximately 12,000 miles and a CPO guarantee for $ 19,000 – $ 20,000, less without CPO or more miles. Hyundais has a 5-year / 60,000-mile warranty (10/100 on the powertrain), so there is still more warranty left than most 3/36 new cars.

Our bottom line on the 2020 Hyundai Venue: this is the best car if you have a small city, $ 20,000 more or less SUV with reasonable space inside (great space for 159 inches), excellent core safety features and a large standard center console LCD that connects to Apple or Android phones. If you think you need four-wheel drive, you’ll probably do just as well with winter tires and wheels ($ 750 – $ 1,000). If you need adaptive cruise control, you want the Kona. Hyundai has nevertheless done a fantastic job of putting so much technology into a $ 20,000 car.

Read now: