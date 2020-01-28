2020 Hyundai Ioniq electric gains 46 miles of range, but costs nearly $ 3,000 more

Hyundai presented the 2020 Ioniq Electric at the Los Angeles Auto Show and now the company has announced that prices will start at $ 33,045.

That’s a significant jump from last year’s $ 30,315 price, but the 2020 Ioniq Electric includes a larger 38.3 kWh lithium-ion battery. This increases the range from 124 miles (200 km) to 170 miles (274 km).

The upgrades don’t stop there because the 2020 model has a more powerful electric motor that produces 134 hp (100 kW / 136 PS) and 218 lb-ft (295 Nm) of torque. This represents an increase of 16 hp (12 kW / 16 hp), but the nominal torque remains unchanged.

Also read: The 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Facelift arrives in the United States with better technology and more electric autonomy

To help reduce charging times, the 6.6 kW on-board charger has been replaced by a new one with a capacity of 7.2 kW. This means that the model can be fully charged in about 6 hours and 5 minutes using a 240V level 2 charger. If it is too long, a 100 kW fast charger can provide 80% charge as well. just 54 minutes.

In addition to the powertrain changes, the 2020 Ioniq Electric has a revised exterior that includes modified bumpers and a new grille. The model also sports revised side skirts, redesigned wheels, new switchgear and a larger 8-inch infotainment system.

In addition to the aforementioned equipment, the entry-level Ioniq Electric SE comes with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats and an automatic air conditioning system. The model also has a sunroof, 16-inch alloy wheels and a 7-inch LCD screen in the instrument cluster.

The Limited starts at $ 38,615 and has LED headlights, ambient interior lighting and a 10.25-inch infotainment system with GPS navigation. Other highlights include leather upholstery, a high-end Harman Kardon audio system and an assortment of driver assistance systems such as blind spot collision assist and rear cross traffic alert.

Note: Prices exclude destination charges of $ 955 and a federal tax credit of up to $ 7,500

