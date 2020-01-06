2020 Honda Pilot Black Edition: The Jalopnik rating

Loading...

Jalopnik reviewsAll of our test drives in one convenient place.

The 2020 Honda Pilot is a comfortable, user-friendly, unofficially small-breasted SUV for large families. The 2020 Honda Pilot Black Edition is black. Exterior, interior, wheels. It’s as completely black as New Zealand’s rugby team or a car from the fleet for anonymous henchmen.

(Full disclosure: The Honda press fleet prompted me to rent a Pilot Black Edition for about a week. I was able to pick it up and bring it back comfortably at JFK airport.)

We have already explained the advantages of the current Honda pilot. I will therefore guide you to my first trip or to Alanis King’s review for a comprehensive overview. But basically the car is very comfortable, generally passionless and completely painless to drive.

All controls are easy to find, the steering wheel can be moved so effortlessly that you hardly notice that you are ever turning, and the rear seats fold down quickly when you want to switch from passenger mode to freight time. I really like it very much and so do you if you have people or things that you can move.

What is it?

All pilots have the same architecture and engine, but the $ 48,120 AWD Elite is at the top. So you get a spacious sunroof, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats (nice) and a charger for mobile phones as well as many passive safety functions.

Blind spot detection, emergency braking – everything is there. Authors complain about the execution of Honda. I personally had no problem with this over 800 miles test of this car.

The Black Edition isn’t really about security features anyway. It’s about this cute, scary, triple black decoration scheme with red ambient lighting (a call to the Sith Lords who only need a car to take their kids to school), 20-inch wheels, and almost imperceptible red accents in perforated leather seats.

Oh! And you shouldn’t forget that the “Black Edition” lettering is attached to the grille, glued to the tailgate and sewn into the front seats. The pilot with an evil aura will earn you $ 49,620 if you pay on the list. So imagine this as follows: $ 1,500 for the seat upholstery, the wheels, and the lighting set. Which is actually pretty reasonable, I think.

Specs That Matter

A base front-wheel drive 2020 pilot lists for around $ 32,000; This is almost $ 50,000. All this includes luxury equipment, driver assistance and the transmission. All pilots are made from the same unibody platform with the same 111-inch wheelbase and 196.5-inch overall length.

All pilots also have the same V6 engine with 280 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. Vehicles with higher technical data, including the Black Edition, have nine-speed automatic transmissions and, of course, all-wheel drive as well as traction control that can be selected from the terrain. Base cars are given a six-speed and front-wheel drive as standard.

But the nine-speed and six-speed bring back the same fuel savings for driving on the highway: 26 mpg.

Screenshot: FuelEconomy.gov

The two-wheel drive has an advantage with 27 and the nine-speed car has a head start in combined driving. That said, the Black Edition is about 300 pounds heavier than the base car.

You can now move freely in the cabin

Advertising You can skip advertising after 1 second

You can switch to the next slide after 1 second

Get all these extras that the rear passengers of the Pilot Black Edition can play with! Granted, part of it is controlling the senseless, ceiling-mounted, fold-down entertainment screen that you can use if you want to pretend you’re on a flight after 1995 (why don’t we just look at our phones?), But also on the climate and air quality. Flexibility in audio control is a good thing.

I also found plenty of cargo space with four or fewer people, and if you have six seats, you still get a trick-secret storage compartment in the rear luggage compartment.

The third row isn’t exactly comfortable for a six-foot tall person, but it’s still easy to get out.

And the front seats pamper themselves nicely despite the aggressive coloring.

What is good

The pilot is the type of car that everyone can get into and in which they can find all functions immediately and without operating instructions. If you have no real interest in performance or design, or if you put simplicity and (probably) reliability ahead of speed and bragging rights, this is a great family carrier for you.

I was impressed with the AWD pilot’s ability to find traction in slippery stuff in the past, and if you drive bad weather frequently, there are sure to be worse cars.

Today’s pilot has received a five-star safety rating from the NHTSA, so the survival rate of its occupants in an accident should be quite high if the advanced all-wheel drive system drops you and you land in a wall.

What is weak

Putting an aggressive aesthetic package in a car that primarily serves to appease the ego of people who can’t stand being seen in a minivan requires eye rolling. We are sorry. Even with four “Black Edition” signs and this tactical red interior lighting, no one will notice that you’ve done sexual $ 1,500 to your practical People Mover, and anyone who does will think it’s stupid.

And as is so often the case when we talk about family-oriented SUVs, the practical advantages of the pilot SUV over the Honda Odyssey minivan (a bit of ground clearance and all-wheel drive) cost a lot of space on the track. Your passenger would have it in the van.

judgment

It’s difficult to complain about the pilot after spending a week collecting miles in New England in a simple lap. The ride is smooth, smooth and stress free. But as beautiful as I was and driving from house to house to see family members for Thanksgiving, it is even more difficult to imagine having a bank that owes $ 50,000 for it.

In other words, unless this version of the pilot turns out to be tirelessly reliable (it has already been recalled for a very threatening-sounding “incomplete body welding”), I see no significant added value compared to a slightly used version. Well, pilot.

TL; DR

Decorative parts harden a family car, but not in a meaningful way

power

280 HP • 262 LB-FT