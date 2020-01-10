2020 Honda Civic Type R offers revised appearance, improved mechanics and false engine noise

Loading...

After updating the regular Civic lineup, Honda has now done the same with the Civic Type R.

Presented at the Tokyo 2020 auto show, the compact hot hatch receives a new, larger grille that improves engine cooling and the exclusive Boost Blue exterior color.

Inside, users will find the Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel and the new gear knob with shorter gears. Active false sound control noise has been added alongside the Honda Sensing suite of driver assistance features, standard at all trim levels.

The modified front suspension reduces friction and improves the feeling of steering. The manufacturer has also updated the shock absorbers for a smoother ride and improved grip with stiffer rear rings.

Video: Honda Civic Type R Vs. BMW M2 competition in track battle

The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine continues without change. It still delivers 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) of torque, sent to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential.

As before, you will have the choice between three driving modes which optimize the equipment for different scenarios. They are called Comfort, Sport and + R and can stiffen or loosen the response of the suspension, steering and throttle.

The updated Civic Type R will launch before the end of winter, and pricing will be announced in due course. The outgoing iteration has an MSRP of $ 36,300 and returns a 22/28 mpg (10.7-8.4 l / 100 km) estimated by the EPA in the city / highway.

There is no word yet on a possible hardcore variant of the car that could recover the Nurburgring lap record from the Renault Megane RS Trophy-R. The latter ran the course in 7: 40.10 last May, 3.7 seconds faster than the hot Japanese tailgate.

